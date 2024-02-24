The 50+ Club welcomes the president of Co-Lin – Daily Leader





The 50+ Club welcomes the president of Co-Lin Published at 2:30 p.m. on Friday February 23, 2024 Dr. Dewayne Middleton, president of Copiah-Lincoln Community College, was the guest speaker at the Feb. 15 meeting of the 50-Plus Club. Dr. Middleton has only been president for a short time, but he is very excited about what he is doing at the college. Enrollment is growing steadily and new programs are being added. He also gave a little insight into plans underway to upgrade some of the facilities and grounds in the future. In addition to Dr. Middleton, also present were Jackie Martin, vice president of the Wesson campus; Dr. Sharolyn Magee, dean of Career Tech. Ed; and Angela Furr, executive director of the Co-Lin Foundation. Since Valentine's Day was this month, Linda Johnson brought our devotion to love. What did Jesus say about love? Throughout his ministry, Jesus showed his love for others by blessing and serving the poor, sick, and afflicted. He said to the disciples: This is my commandment: you shall love one another as I have loved you (John 15:12). The word love is mentioned 714 times in the Bible and God said he loves us 310 times. The greatest gift we can give is love. It costs us nothing to share our love. At every club meeting in Co-Lin, students from the culinary class prepare and serve us a delicious meal. Ms. Abby Rials, instructor, brought the students out and introduced them one by one and five of the 12 will graduate. Mr. Blake Scafidel, a very talented musician and singer from Brookhaven, entertained with his many piano performances and songs while the club ate lunch. New members were Nell Ryan, Barbara Shedd, Shirley Montgomery and Alica Blair. Guests included Albert and Susan Hennington, Lisa Johnson and Gary Carpenter. The next meeting will take place on Thursday March 21.

