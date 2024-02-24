Tanzanian acrobat troupe to perform midweek at university | Entertainment News





HARTWICK COLLEGE The ZUZU African Acrobats will return to Hartwick Colleges Slade Theater to perform traditional acrobatics from Kenyan and Tanzanian circus culture, all set to soulful African rhythms, at 6.30pm on Wednesday 28 February. Organized by the Hartwick Colleges Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging Center, the show is free and open to the community. According to a press release, the ZUZU African Acrobats performed virtually at Hartwick College on February 9, 2022, then came to campus on February 17, 2023. Those who attended last year's show still talk about the interactivity of the show: in which the acrobats brought guests on stage to participate in certain numbers. ZUZU is a Tanzanian troupe. Its performances are based on 2000 years of history. They bring modern art, culture and passion with them wherever they go. ZUZU celebrates its niche culture of Dar Es Salaam through breathtaking acrobatics, live music, singing and dancing. The acrobats are described as performing gravity-defying stunts while simultaneously displaying the beauty of Tanzanian East African culture. Their 90-minute interactive show includes human pyramids, dish spinning, stick balancing, contortion, chair balancing, unicycling, juggling, hand-to-hand balancing, pole acts, hoops, as well as comedy. Each acrobat is a graduate of the Baba Watoto School of Performing Arts, internationally renowned for producing performers of the highest quality. The cast of 14 artists includes nine acrobats, three dancers and two musicians. As further stated in the release, hailing from Tanzania, ZUZU African Acrobats celebrate the 2000-year-old Bantu culture of East Africa. Each actor receives instructions from alumni of the Bagamoyo Institute of Arts and Culture to present ancient traditions to audiences around the world. Training highlights include mastery of ngoma (drum), contortion (ubishi wa solo), dish spinning (sahani inazunguka), chair balance (kusawazisha kiti), unicycles and spinning tricks. bicycle (baiskeli), human pyramids (mazoezi ya viungo), all to the sounds of African rhythms. The grace, beauty and strength of Africa is a living testimony presented through art and living human entertainment. Visit zuzuafricanacrobats.com for more information.

