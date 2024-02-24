Returning Hollywood Actors Present SAG Awards to Netflix





Los Angeles (AFP) Fresh off their months-long strike, Hollywood actors will gather Saturday for the prestigious Screen Actors Guild Awards, where another big night for “Oppenheimer” would surely even the Oscar race.

The 30th annual SAG Awards, which begin at 5:00 p.m. in Los Angeles (01:00 GMT Sunday), will be the first awards show to be streamed globally on Netflix, likely bringing a boost to the number of viewers and the prestige of a show already considered an important Oscar. indicator. The mood is expected to be jubilant as members of SAG-AFTRA – the union that represents some 120,000 artists, including A-list stars – celebrate in numbers for the first time since winning hard-fought gains earned from studios like Disney and Netflix in 2017. last year's work stoppage. “This is the first time many of them have come together like this at a show after being on the picket line,” Jon Brockett, executive producer of the awards, told Variety. “I think the energy, camaraderie and pride will translate into their speeches and the mood in the room.” The actors most likely to give winners' speeches are the cast of “Oppenheimer,” Christopher Nolan's epic drama about the father of the atomic bomb, which has been winning awards all season.

SAG-AFTRA members and their supporters were still on strike at the end of 2023 Robyn Beck / AFP/File The film – which has already won top prizes at the Golden Globes, Critics Choice Awards, Director's Guild of America Awards and Britain's BAFTAs – is the favorite to win SAG-AFTRA's top prize, for best performance by a casting. The win in this category led to the Best Picture Oscar for recent films such as “Parasite,” “CODA” and “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” Most of the actors who vote for the SAG Awards also make up the largest voting bloc for the Oscars, which this year will take place on March 10. “Oppenheimer” faces “Barbie,” “Killers of the Flower Moon,” “American Fiction” and “The Color Purple” for top honors. In the best actress category, Emma Stone (“Poor Things”) and Lily Gladstone (“Killers”) are expected to battle it out for the prize, while Cillian Murphy (“Oppenheimer”) and Paul Giamatti (“The Holdovers”) are at the top of the ranking. the best actor side.

Among the many awards 'Poor Things' actress Emma Stone has won this season is a BAFTA JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP/File Actress and supporting actor awards have gone consistently this season to Da'Vine Joy Randolph (“The Holdovers”) and Robert Downey Jr. (“Oppenheimer”), and few are predicting a surprise in one or the other category during Saturday's gala. Unlike other major award shows, the SAG Awards also recognize the best stunts. Lifetime honor for Streisand The evening also puts the spotlight on television. The final season of “Succession” dominates the drama series nominations, while “The Bear” garnered numerous comedy nominations. Idris Elba will open the show, with hosts Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt.

Actress/singer/director Barbra Streisand will receive a lifetime achievement award from the Screen Actors Guild. VALERIE MACON / AFP/File And Barbra Streisand, who has been busy promoting her recent memoir “My Name is Barbra,” will receive a lifetime achievement award from Jennifer Aniston. Netflix has cautiously moved into the live events business in recent years, including a Chris Rock comedy special and a celebrity golf tournament. But the SAG Awards deal marks the first time the platform has hosted an awards gala in Hollywood. The move to Netflix from smaller US cable networks TBS and TNT gives the SAG Awards access to the streaming giant's 260 million subscribers – and means no commercial breaks. 2024 AFP

