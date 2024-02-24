4 Doctor-Recommended Daily Supplements Focused on Nutrition and Aging

Dr. Michael Greger has dedicated his career to studying how lifestyle choices can help us live longer.

In addition to following a whole-food, plant-based diet, he takes supplements daily.

These include vitamin B12, which he recommends for anyone following a plant-based diet.

A nutrition physician and author, Greger shares information about the impact of lifestyle choices on lifespan and makes recommendations based on research from his books, including “How Not to Die” and “How Not to Die.” not grow old”, and through his charity, NutritionFacts.org.

Greger supports a whole-food, plant-based diet, similar to that eaten in the Blue Zones, which are areas such as Sardinia, Italy, and Loma Linda, California, where people live about a decade longer than the average of the country.

However, he also takes certain supplements that he believes are beneficial for longevity.

In the United States, supplements are not regulated by the FDA in the same way as over-the-counter medications, he told Business Insider. This makes it difficult to guarantee that a supplement contains what is stated on its label, he said.

“They really don't care about purity because there's really no incentive. They just want to make something really cheap so they can sell it. So I'm concerned about the contaminants,” Greger told about some supplement manufacturers.

He therefore ensures to take a high quality product using only tested supplements and verified by USPa non-profit organization focused on the quality and safety of medicines.

He shared four supplements he takes regularly to improve his health and prevent disease.

Vitamin D

Greger takes a vitamin D supplement every day. It helps the body absorb calcium and phosphorus and is necessary for healthy teeth, bones and muscles.

Some research also suggests that vitamin D may protect against advanced cancer, but overall, the data suggests that there is no link between vitamin D and the development of cancer, according to the American Cancer Society .

Most people get enough vitamin D from the sun, but those who live in colder climates are unlikely to get enough in winter and fall.

Vitamin D is found in a small number of foods, including animal products such as oily fish, red meat, egg yolks, and some fortified products such as breakfast cereals.

Greger eats mostly plant-based foods and says he doesn't get enough sun, especially in winter, which is why he takes 2,000 international units of vitamin D3, usually found in health products. animal origin.

That's higher than the 600 IU daily of vitamin D recommended by the National Institutes of Health, but Greger believes it's the amount needed for optimal health.

The suggested maximum daily requirement is 4,000 IU per day for healthy adults, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Vitamin B12

Vitamin B12 supports the function of nerve cells and is necessary for the formation of red blood cells and the synthesis of DNA.

Like vitamin D, it is found almost exclusively in animal products and cannot be obtained from the sun, meaning vegetarians and vegans are at risk of deficiency.

“People following a plant-based diet should ensure a regular, reliable source of vitamin B12 throughout their lives,” Greger said.

Greger said he takes 2,000 micrograms of vitamin B12 per week. The recommended daily allowance is 2.4 mcg per day, however, the lowest doses of B12 supplements tend to be several times the recommended dietary allowance, according to Harvard Medical School. This is because the body does not absorb most of the contents of the supplement.

Vitamin B12 is generally considered safe, even at high doses, and has no established maximum dose, according to Healthline.

Algae-based DHA

Greger takes an algae-based DHA supplement daily for brain health and cognitive function, he said. DHA is an omega-3 fatty acid and makes up 25% of the total fat content in the brain. The brain contains 60% fat in total.

DHA is crucial for infant brain development, but it may also help prevent cognitive decline and memory problems as we age, a study suggests. 2016 review.

As we age, the brain experiences natural changes, such as a reduced ability to absorb nutrients and DNA damage, that mimic what happens when DHA levels drop, according to Healthline.

There are some evidence that taking a DHA supplement may improve memory and other brain functions in people with mild memory problems.

Turmeric, black cumin, ground ginger and amla

Each day, Greger makes a supplement himself by wrapping ground turmeric, black cumin, ground ginger and dried gooseberry powder, also known as amla, in an edible film, which is essentially a leaf transparent potato.

“They're whole foods. They're not really supplements,” he said. “You put powders that taste horrible, and you wrap them up like a wonton, you dip them in water, and then you just swallow this little packet.”

They all contain antioxidants, molecules that fight free radicals in the body. These are compounds that can cause diseases such as heart disease, cancer and diabetes.

Turmeric contains anti-inflammatory polyphenols, while research suggests black cumin may also reduce cholesterol levels. Ginger can help with digestion and bloating.

Amla is a excellent source of vitamin Cwhich is good for immune function and has been linked to improved cholesterol levels.