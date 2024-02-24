Entertainment
4 Doctor-Recommended Daily Supplements Focused on Nutrition and Aging
- Dr. Michael Greger has dedicated his career to studying how lifestyle choices can help us live longer.
- In addition to following a whole-food, plant-based diet, he takes supplements daily.
- These include vitamin B12, which he recommends for anyone following a plant-based diet.
Dr. Michael Greger has dedicated his career to studying aging and helping his patients and the general public lead healthier lives.
A nutrition physician and author, Greger shares information about the impact of lifestyle choices on lifespan and makes recommendations based on research from his books, including “How Not to Die” and “How Not to Die.” not grow old”, and through his charity, NutritionFacts.org.
Greger supports a whole-food, plant-based diet, similar to that eaten in the Blue Zones, which are areas such as Sardinia, Italy, and Loma Linda, California, where people live about a decade longer than the average of the country.
However, he also takes certain supplements that he believes are beneficial for longevity.
In the United States, supplements are not regulated by the FDA in the same way as over-the-counter medications, he told Business Insider. This makes it difficult to guarantee that a supplement contains what is stated on its label, he said.
“They really don't care about purity because there's really no incentive. They just want to make something really cheap so they can sell it. So I'm concerned about the contaminants,” Greger told about some supplement manufacturers.
He therefore ensures to take a high quality product using only tested supplements and verified by USPa non-profit organization focused on the quality and safety of medicines.
He shared four supplements he takes regularly to improve his health and prevent disease.
Vitamin D
Greger takes a vitamin D supplement every day. It helps the body absorb calcium and phosphorus and is necessary for healthy teeth, bones and muscles.
Some research also suggests that vitamin D may protect against advanced cancer, but overall, the data suggests that there is no link between vitamin D and the development of cancer, according to the American Cancer Society .
Most people get enough vitamin D from the sun, but those who live in colder climates are unlikely to get enough in winter and fall.
Vitamin D is found in a small number of foods, including animal products such as oily fish, red meat, egg yolks, and some fortified products such as breakfast cereals.
Greger eats mostly plant-based foods and says he doesn't get enough sun, especially in winter, which is why he takes 2,000 international units of vitamin D3, usually found in health products. animal origin.
That's higher than the 600 IU daily of vitamin D recommended by the National Institutes of Health, but Greger believes it's the amount needed for optimal health.
The suggested maximum daily requirement is 4,000 IU per day for healthy adults, according to the Cleveland Clinic.
Vitamin B12
Vitamin B12 supports the function of nerve cells and is necessary for the formation of red blood cells and the synthesis of DNA.
Like vitamin D, it is found almost exclusively in animal products and cannot be obtained from the sun, meaning vegetarians and vegans are at risk of deficiency.
“People following a plant-based diet should ensure a regular, reliable source of vitamin B12 throughout their lives,” Greger said.
Greger said he takes 2,000 micrograms of vitamin B12 per week. The recommended daily allowance is 2.4 mcg per day, however, the lowest doses of B12 supplements tend to be several times the recommended dietary allowance, according to Harvard Medical School. This is because the body does not absorb most of the contents of the supplement.
Vitamin B12 is generally considered safe, even at high doses, and has no established maximum dose, according to Healthline.
Algae-based DHA
Greger takes an algae-based DHA supplement daily for brain health and cognitive function, he said. DHA is an omega-3 fatty acid and makes up 25% of the total fat content in the brain. The brain contains 60% fat in total.
DHA is crucial for infant brain development, but it may also help prevent cognitive decline and memory problems as we age, a study suggests. 2016 review.
As we age, the brain experiences natural changes, such as a reduced ability to absorb nutrients and DNA damage, that mimic what happens when DHA levels drop, according to Healthline.
There are some evidence that taking a DHA supplement may improve memory and other brain functions in people with mild memory problems.
Turmeric, black cumin, ground ginger and amla
Each day, Greger makes a supplement himself by wrapping ground turmeric, black cumin, ground ginger and dried gooseberry powder, also known as amla, in an edible film, which is essentially a leaf transparent potato.
“They're whole foods. They're not really supplements,” he said. “You put powders that taste horrible, and you wrap them up like a wonton, you dip them in water, and then you just swallow this little packet.”
They all contain antioxidants, molecules that fight free radicals in the body. These are compounds that can cause diseases such as heart disease, cancer and diabetes.
Turmeric contains anti-inflammatory polyphenols, while research suggests black cumin may also reduce cholesterol levels. Ginger can help with digestion and bloating.
Amla is a excellent source of vitamin Cwhich is good for immune function and has been linked to improved cholesterol levels.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/daily-longevity-supplements-physician-aging-nutrition-herbs-vitamins-2024-2
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- 4 Doctor-Recommended Daily Supplements Focused on Nutrition and Aging
- UNCW Pitchers Fan 19 in 2-1 loss to Princeton
- MADD Canada Outfit Campaign Raises Funds for a Good Cause
- Govt to send notice to Google over AI response to query on PM Modi | News from India
- Returning Hollywood Actors Present SAG Awards to Netflix
- Bosses want to save the British stock market with American-style wages
- Fox News AI Newsletter: Google's Awakening AI Image Failure
- Effects of a 4.9 magnitude earthquake in southern Iran
- 15 dead in building fire in Nanjing DW 02/24/2024
- Donald Trump says his four criminal cases have boosted his support among blacks | US News
- Most polls see incumbent Istanbul mayor ahead against ruling AKP candidate
- Balloon seen over southwest U.S. likely hobby and has left U.S. airspace, NORAD says