Entertainment
This Actor Played the Same Revolutionary Leader in Four Different Westerns
The big picture
- Pedro Armendáriz was known for playing tough, masculine characters in Mexican and American cinema and starred alongside legendary actors like John Wayne and Sean Connery.
- Armendáriz starred as Mexican revolutionary leader Pancho Villa in three different Western films and a television series.
- Armendáriz's legacy is defined by his versatile performances and iconic portrayal of strong characters like Pancho Villa.
It's not uncommon for actors to develop recurring patterns and roles throughout their career. On the one hand, this can seem like a categorization that confines artists to redundant and little-varied roles. However, from a more positive perspective, actors who have signature acting styles and recurring roles as the same character can also become iconic and recognizable. Robert Downey Jr. essentially built the Marvel Cinematic Universe with his performance as Tony Stark – filling the role so completely that the overwhelming majority of fans have no desire to see anyone else in the Iron Man suit. On a less literal level, Rachel McAdams has, oddly enough, played the role of a time traveler's romantic interest in several unrelated films that were each incredibly successful. This phenomenon is not new in cinema, and one of the first Mexican-American film stars in Hollywood is a notable example. Throughout his rich career of more than 20 years, the actor Pedro Armendonrice found its niche with its portrayal of strong nationalist figures, the most notable of which was the Mexican revolutionary leader Pancho Villa.
Pancho Villa returns
Pedro Armendariz plays the revolutionary warrior Pancho Villa for the first time in his career. During the Mexican Revolution, Martin Corona (Rodolfo Acosta) wants to marry his girlfriend, but the arrival of the federal army in his small town puts an end to this romantic plan.
- Release date
- 1950-00-00
- Director
- Miguel Contreras Torres
- Cast
- Pedro Armendriz, Esther Fernández, Rodolfo Acosta, Rafael Alcayde
Pedro Armendáriz was one of the first Mexican-American film stars
Pedro Armendáriz began his career in Mexican cinema in the mid-1930s, after being discovered by the director Emilio Fernández, an acclaimed filmmaker who would work with Armendáriz for years. In fact, the iconic gold Oscar statue is said to be inspired by Fernández himself. It is during this partnership that Armendáriz would become a recognizable movie star and develop his style of playing tough, masculine characters. Armendáriz then made the jump to Hollywood in the 1940s, but did not remain limited to this side of the Atlantic since he also had stints in Italian and British cinema.
Although he may not be as recognizable a name to today's American audiences, Armendáriz was a true movie star who starred in several memorable films alongside legendary Hollywood names. Armendáriz played in 3 godfathers, an American western directed by John Fordnext to John Wayne And Harry Carey Jr.. in 1948. Nearly a decade later, Armendáriz would see the big screen again alongside Wayne in The Conquerora film far more infamous than beloved. The Conqueror holds the unenviable status of being one of the worst films ever made, in part due to arguably one of the worst casting decisions of all time. The film follows the story of Mongolian leader Genghis Khan… but unfortunately it was the American John Wayne who was chosen to play the main role.
1:38
Armendáriz was an accomplished comedian himself, starring alongside the future James Bond actor, Roger Moorein the years 1956 Diane, a historical drama in which Armendáriz plays King Francis I of France. Moore wouldn't be the only Bond that Armendáriz starred with, however, as he would later play a major role in 1963 From Russia with lovewith the first 007 himself, Sean Connery. This Bond outing would be Armendáriz's final role, as he was terminally ill with cancer during the filming of the film and committed suicide before the film's release.
Pedro Armendáriz played Pancho Villa in four different westerns
While Armendáriz's career in American and British cinema is closely linked to big names and films, his projects in Mexico have also been successful and iconic for countless fans and audiences. It was during this time in his career that Armendáriz would return to the role of Pancho Villa four times. In 1950, Armendáriz played Villa in Pancho Villa returnsthen returned to the role in two different westerns in 1960: When Villa lives, it is death And Pancho Villa and Valentina. If three different characteristics weren't enough, Armendáriz played the role of revolutionary leader Again in the television series, This is Pancho Villa. Having become clearly synonymous with this role, Armendáriz is arguably the most recognizable performer to have played Pancho Villa – an incredible feat considering Villa actually played himself in several different films before his death.
Armendáriz established himself as one of the biggest Mexican film stars at the time, but his rise would not be in solitude, as his roles often saw him starring alongside other famous names at that time. Actresses Dolores del Rio And Marie Felix were frequent co-stars of Armendáriz in his many films. Notably, Armendáriz and del Río were considered a legendary duo of Mexican cinemaachieving international fame and recognition with their film Maria Candelaria. Directed by Emilio Fernández, Maria Candelaria received the Palme d'Or at the 1946 Cannes Film Festival.
For some actors, it can be difficult to establish a legacy outside of the landmark role for which they are most recognized. However, for Pedro Armendáriz, his memorable film career can be defined by both its variety of performances And his recurring appearance as Pancho Villa, emblematic of the strong and resilient characters he most excelled at portraying.
Unfortunately, Armendáriz's Pancho Villa westerns are not available for streaming. However, 3 sponsors is available to rent on Apple TV+.
|
