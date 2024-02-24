Demi Moore appears in The Frankie Shop campaign and unveils a pop-up

With the launch of Frieze next week, Los Angeles sees its first intersection of fashion and art this season as part of a project by The Frankie Shop.

The high-end concept store presents “The Meeting Room,” an installation created in partnership with Harry Nuriev of interior architecture and design firm Crosby Studios. It opens to the public on Saturdays for one month at 8580 Sunset Boulevard from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. (normal hours will then be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Saturday and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.)

“I really wanted to break away from the fashion calendar with this project,” Gaëlle Drevet, founder of The Frankie Shop, told WWD in an exclusive statement. “It was a deliberate choice for Harry and I to step out of our comfort zone and, in one way or another, this is the first collaboration for The Frankie Shop and I love that we decided to do this around interior design. The theme is like the end of the office, the installation is a nod to the moments before change, where old office items are piled up, waiting to be moved, from stacks of filing cabinets to outdated monitors, broken printers at water fountains.

His muse for this vision is Demi Moore, who appears in a new campaign photographed by Collier Schorr: “The Frankie Shop Goes to Hollywood.”

The pop-up invites visitors to wander through the space and browse The Frankie Shop’s latest collection. It includes leather pieces and exclusive items.

“I was inspired by the idea of ​​a strong woman behind the industry,” Nuriev explained. “It intrigued me to see how office life has changed over time and what this post-office era looks like. I wanted to recreate that real, honest behind-the-scenes environment in this art project with The Frankie Shop. All the objects are an ironic ode to office life, all thoughtfully placed in space as if waiting for a shipping company to come and collect them.

“The installation combines a dynamic combination of fashion and nostalgia, where the powerful combinations of the past are infused with the modern attitude of The Frankie Shop,” notes the company.

It was in 2014 that The Frankie Shop opened on New York's Lower East Side, the same year Nuriev launched Crosby Studios. Like Drevet, the creative is based between New York and Paris.