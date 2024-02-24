HOLLYWOOD — Former “Superman” Henry Cavill is not a fan of sex scenes. He admits: “I don't understand them. (…) There are circumstances in which a sex scene is actually beneficial for a film, rather than just for the audience… [but] I think sometimes they're overused these days.” He says he often asks, “Is this really necessary, or is it just people wearing less clothes?”
Cavill continued: “That's when you start to feel more uncomfortable and you think, 'There's no performance here. There's not a single play which will last throughout the film.'” Although he thinks there is. In this day and age where sex scenes can be great in a movie, Cavill thinks “it can be a bit of a cop-out if a TV show or movie is just full of gyrating bodies.” He challenges this by asking, “What does this give us other than the idea of 'Oh, naked person, great'?”
That might explain why there were no sex scenes in his recent spy film “Argylle,” which might have done better at the box office if it had shown off his “Superman” body. The $200 million spy film barely made a dent in its cost, prompting Apple to reconsider greenlighting the two proposed “Argylle” sequels. Apple was already losing money following the anemic box office disappointments of “Killers of the Flower Moon” and “Napoleon.”
Quentin Tarantino has chosen the title “The Film Critic” for what he says will be his 10th and final film. Brad Pitt, who appeared in two Tarantino films (“Inglourious Basterds” and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”), is in negotiations to star in the film, which will likely begin filming later this year or in 2025.
James Cameron, who owns three of the highest-grossing films of all time (No. 1: “Avatar”, No. 3: “Avatar: The Way of Water” and No. 4: “Titanic”), has accessed at the post-production stage of the third “Avatar” film. He has already shot half of the fourth “Avatar” film and plans to shoot three more films afterward, for a total of seven films. “Avatar 6” is scheduled for release in 2035.
Jacob Elordi, the sexy star of “Priscilla,” “Saltburn” and “Euporia,” raised eyebrows in an interview with GQ when he admitted he hated making the Netflix movie “The Kissing Booth,” which was so popular that it spawned two sequels. . Fans were very upset, but not as angry as the producer of an Australian morning radio show Elordi was on recently.
The producer asked Elordi to fill a pot with some of his bath water as a gift to the show's host, Jackie O, for her birthday (a reference to the steamy scene in “Saltburn” where co-star male Elordi, Barry Keoghan, drinks his bathwater). Elordi refused and apparently they fought. The police were called and the producer is now threatening to file a complaint. The man should not have asked for Elordi's bath water; he could have just bought the Jacob Elordi bath water scented candle. Talk about going below!
