Court authorizes investigation into real estate company run by former child actor: Canadian real estate news for February 24





Open this photo in the gallery: House of the Week, 199 Albany Avenue, Toronto.Darren Eagles Photography Here are the Globe and Mail's best housing and real estate stories this week and a house worth checking out. Take the Globes Business and Investment News Quiz Should homebuyers wait for deeper rate cuts or get back into the market now? Home sales in December and January have rebounded from late 2023 lows, but with sales volume still well below the 10-year average, prices continue to fall in many markets, writes Erica Alini. Potential buyers are largely waiting for borrowing costs to fall, with several financial analysts predicting the Bank of Canada's interest rate won't be cut until later this summer. But some economists say prices and competition will quickly intensify as borrowing becomes cheaper. For those who could afford to buy a home at current rates, the dilemma is whether to prioritize price or rates. Decoder: Looks like renters are abandoning Ontario Starting in 2020, Ontario began to see an exodus of people to other parts of Canada. This trend has accelerated in 2023, but a look beneath the surface shows that one demographic in particular is headed for the exit: twenty-somethings, a group largely made up of renters, writes Jason Kirby. For young people who changed provinces last year, the most popular destination was Alberta, with net interprovincial migration of 15,500, eclipsing all other provinces. Even as young people leave Ontario, immigration fills the void and then some. Last year, more than 40,000 immigrants in their 20s moved to the province. Court strengthens monitors' powers to investigate insolvent rental business run by former child actor A Superior Court judge has authorized an investigation into the use of $144 million in corporate and individual borrowed money at the center of a sprawling and now insolvent real estate investment business that owns 405 rental properties in the Northern Ontario, writes Shane Dingman. The company collectively referred to in court documents as Balboa et al and run in part by former child actor Robby Clark currently has more than 30 civil lawsuits filed against them. The court also strengthened the supervisory powers of the appointed monitor KSV Consulting Inc. to include investigations and consent on the expenditure of interim financing obtained for the continued operations of rental properties spread across the region. Opinion: Some BC renters see threat in density push British Columbia's measures to increase density around transit hubs and in so-called single-family zones in the province must be introduced in tandem with better tenant protections, a Union of Municipalities panel has heard of British Columbia (UBCM) last week. These protections simply don't exist, writes Kerry Gold, and with all the redevelopment underway over the next two decades, displacement will increasingly become a reality for many tenants in the Lower Mainland, in particular. House of the week: the annex duplex is a garden of delights

House of the Week, 199 Albany Avenue, TorontoCourtesy of Marjorie Harris 17 of 17 199 Albany Avenue, Toronto The first thing you notice as you walk up to this house in Toronto's Annex neighborhood is the smell of flowers. The current owner is an expert gardener and former Globe and Mail journalist. The entrance is covered with shrubs that flower from spring until fall. When you walk in, you notice an unusual feature in the sale: The house is actually a duplex with a door to a second-floor apartment just inside. The previous owners used it as living space, but it would be possible to divide it and rent it separately. The house was built in 1904 but has been extensively renovated, including a dining room extension built in 2007, with a wall of glazed doors which create a seamless transition to the rear garden. What do you think is the asking price for the property? A. $1,949,000 b. $2,295,000 vs. $2,500,000 d. $2,789,000 A. The asking price is $1,949,000.

