One Day star Leo Woodall was bullied at school but is now being touted as the new Brad Pitt as an actor, attracting a record 15 million viewers… including his father actor begged: “Don’t be an actor!”

Leo Woodall's CV, drawn from his years at London's ArtsEd drama school, reads more like that of an athlete than an actor.

He is “highly qualified”, it is said, in basketball and football, and has expertise in badminton, cricket, darts, stage combat, swimming, table tennis, tennis and volleyball.

There is little mention of his abilities on stage or screen, except for some accent skills (American English, Cockney and Estuary) and a note that he can sing “high baritone” if necessary.

Indeed, Leo, 27, the star and refined idol of the heartbreaking Netflix series One Day which was seen by more than 15 million people in two weeks, was a late convert to the acting profession.

“Growing up, I wanted to be a physical education teacher or a stuntman,” he recently admitted.

However, from a very young age, Gabriel, Leo's older brother, could see that he had a star character that inexorably attracted him to the front of the stage.

From a very young age, Leo's family could see that he had a star quality that inexorably drew him to the front of the stage. Pictured: With brother Gabriel, far left, father Andrew, left, and sister Connie

“From the moment my family and I saw Leo playing Goggles The Penguin in second year of school, we all said it,” jokes Gabriel, 31.

His father, Andrew, now an actor who has had roles in Casualty and Grantchester, used to watch his two sons re-enact scenes from The Matrix and Lord of the Rings in the playground in Hammersmith, West England. London, where they grew up.

Ironically, Andrew, 60, was trying to discourage his son from following in his footsteps, telling him: “Whatever you do, don't be a fucking actor.”

But he's not the only theatrical influence in Leo's life. Mum Jane, 62, also attended drama school and became deputy headmistress at Leo's alma mater in Chiswick.

After her divorce from Leo's father, she later married Alexander Morton, another actor, best known for his role in Monarch Of The Glen.

Uncle Ed Woodall is an actor, director and movement coach, and Leo's older sister Connie, 32, works in the industry as an agent.

The Woodalls are therefore very involved in the show business business. But nepotism has nothing to do with Leo's rapid rise to fame.

Those who know him insist that he alone, with his boy-next-door charm and piercing blue eyes, which have drawn comparisons to a young Brad Pitt, holds the secret to his success.

On screen in One Day, Leo plays the troubled Dexter Mayhew, alongside Ambika Mod as Emma Morley, the on-off best friends in David Nicholls' heartbreaking and best-selling 2009 novel.

Woodall appears alongside This Is Going To Hurt star Ambika Mod, 28, in One Day in her first leading role

Although Leo insists he's nothing like Dexter (“ad***,” he proclaims), there are some parallels: both come from wealthy families (Leo's family is listed in The Peerage because his paternal grandmother was the daughter of a baronet). and both are, in the actor's own words, Leo “a little spoiled” because he is the youngest of three siblings.

As a child, recalls his proud half-sister Kerry Morton, a video creator and artist living in Essex, he was a “spirited two-year-old” who she remembers “breaking all the sofas of the House”. [by] bouncing off them.”

Leo credits Kerry with helping him perfect his Essex accent for Jack, the character he played in the darkly comic series The White Lotus alongside Tom Hollander. He also met his girlfriend, American actress Meghann Fahy, on set.

“I’m from west London, but I definitely know a lot of people from Essex. My half-sister is from Essex, so it was fun to be interested in that,” he said in a recent interview.

Until he was 11, his family says Leo was happy. Calm and wise, his father once described him as “a taciturn child”.

Leo and his brother Gabriel with their mother Jane, who also attended drama school where she met her father

However, high school proved difficult, exposing him to bullying and violence. A classmate pinned him by the neck against a wall; another hit him in the chest. One day, at a house party, someone threatened to stab him if he didn't give them a pair of gloves.

The impact on Leo was dramatic. At home, he became withdrawn and introverted, too anxious to leave the house. At school, he said, he was building character.

“I started shaving my eyebrows,” he said. “I shaved my head. I wore a hood all the time, I changed the way I spoke. It was some kind of survival instinct, I think. To fit in. But I wasn't nice. I went wild. My mother was worried. Nowadays, Leo credits the “dark years” with giving him material: perhaps this is why he is so often portrayed as an angsty and tormented young man.

Studying wasn't his strong point “I didn't care about my grades, so it wasn't like I could just go to college to study economics” and after school he ended up working in a bar, smoking weed, with no aim or direction.

Sitting up late at night watching Peaky Blinders, the gangster drama starring Bafta winner Cillian Murphy, he realized his calling had always been staring him in the face.

He enrolled in ArtsEd, supported by Andrew Lloyd Webber, and graduated in 2019 with a bachelor's degree in theater.

Her first break was a small role in Holby City. Next came Cherry, the 2021 action thriller from the Russo brothers, starring Spider-Man star Tom Holland.

He caught the attention of filmmakers, who cast him in their spy series Citadel, alongside Hollywood greats Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci.

English actor Leo Woodall, 27, has been compared to Brad Pitt after winning over a legion of fans as the charming Dexter Mayhew in Netflix hit One Day.

After that came the Emmy Award-winning series The White Lotus.

On his father's recommendation, he was actually watching the first series while in a hotel room with Covid when the email came from his agent asking him to audition for the second series in 2021 , doing what he has since called “the greatest work I will ever do.”

He may be slightly biased: It was here that he met Meghann, 33, a former Broadway actress from Massachusetts who appeared on Gossip Girl and Law & Order.

Leo auditioned for One Day while he was still filming The White Lotus. He hadn't read the book, had only managed to watch the 2011 film (starring Anne Hathaway and Jim Sturgess) and could barely walk because he had slipped a disc.

At this stage he was still a complete unknown, but he says he knew he would get the role when he spotted the casting director in tears during one of his tests.

Woodall styled her hair long during several red carpet appearances, just like Pitt, 60, did

Getting used to the attention that his newfound fame brings has been difficult to deal with. Today he lives in London with his brother, spends a lot of time with family and friends and mostly avoids self-promotion.

As he says: “I think work is why we do this and there is fun to be had. But other than that, I hold on to the best people in my life and don't get too attached to the hoo-ha.

He ended up watching The White Lotus, which contains several steamy scenes, with his brother, a mistake he was not going to make with One Day, which he watched alone, connected to the Netflix account he shares with his mother.

“I was so nervous about what my family would think of me as an actor,” he admits. “I always felt this personal pressure to succeed. And they have always been wonderful and supportive.

So, with his acting family firmly behind him and acting in his blood, what's next for this hot young star?

David Nicholls compared him to some of Hollywood's biggest leading men: Robert Redford, Mark Ruffalo and Ryan Gosling. One critic described him as “a tornado of charisma”. He is even tipped to be the next James Bond.

And Leo? Asked about his future, he replied: “Now that I'm being asked that question, I should probably think of an answer.”

Perhaps fittingly for the boy who never wanted to become an actor, he has absolutely no idea.