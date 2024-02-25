Who is leaving the SWAT show? Every actor who was downgraded or left

CRUSH may be returning for a seventh and final season, but some of the TV series' major cast members, who fans have loved since season 1, won't be around for all of the upcoming episodes and will be leaving the series early.

When CBS canceled CRUSH after six seasons, he quickly reversed his decision and decided to greenlight season 7. However, with the announcement of the series' return, there was also confirmation that the 13-episode installment would serve last batch of episodes.

For the majority, CRUSH Fans were lucky enough to see many of their favorite actors and characters return season after season, but sometimes, some had to leave, like Lina Esco's Chris Alonso.

Every Major Character Leaving SWAT

Season 7 of CRUSH is led by Shemar Moore and Jay Harrington, two of the series' many cast members who have been an integral part of the series since its first episode.

However, some major faces will not return in full for the final installment. So here are all the major players and their respective characters who will be leaving. CRUSH Season 7:

Kenny Johnson – Dominique Luca

CBS

Dominique Luca of Kenny Johnson was one of the CRUSHthe main characters since season 1.

Fans don't have to worry about not seeing him again as he will still appear prominently in season 7. However, the actor's role has been downgraded from series regular to character recurrent.

Johnson is expected to appear as Dominique Luca in just a few episodes of season 7, which will apparently focus heavily on this specific character. However, it appears that Johnson's official farewell will take place after these episodes.

In an interview with TV lineshowrunner Andrew Dettman revealed that everyone who worked on the series “I wanted to give” the main characters “their good reminder”, and episodes dedicated to Johnson and another actor “are really focused on their characters:”

“Look [Season 7] being the last 13 [episodes]we wanted to give everyone their own callback, so the episodes we give them are really focused on their characters and the evolution of their storylines. “

Dettman also said that the episodes in which Johnson will appear “there are some very good episodes” for the actor and his character and that fans will probably be satisfied with the conclusion of his arc:

“The idea for the final 13 was that if it was the end for us, no one would feel underserved. There are really good episodes for Alex and Kenny, for Street and Luca.”

Alex Russell – Jim Street

CBS

Like Kenny Johnson, Alex Russell's official role within CRUSH was also demoted from series regular to a recurring role.

As Jim Street, Russell is another actor who has appeared in almost every episode of CRUSHbut fans won't see as much of him in the final 13 episodes of the series.

The quotes from showrunner Andrew Dettman shared above were also made in regards to Russell's role in Season 7, so fans can expect to see a handful of upcoming episodes focusing heavily on the actor and his character.

The same episodes that will spotlight Johnson's Luca will also center on Russell's Jim Street, and Dettman shared that he is “really excited” on how they handled Russell's goodbye:

“I'm really excited about the episodes we have for [Luca and Street]”.

Is Lina Esco returning to SWAT season 7?

CBS

Many fans were devastated when Lina Esco said goodbye to CRUSH after the season 6 finale of the series.

His character, Chris Alonso, was close to Alex Russell's Jim Street, and many viewers wanted to see his story continue.

However, Esco decided to part ways with the series so he could pursue other roles, but his character remained a big off-screen presence throughout season 6.

During a question-and-answer session with TV lineShowrunner Andrew Dettman was asked if Esco could potentially make a final appearance in CRUSHThe seventh and final season of.

Although Dettman revealed he wasn't sure, he said that “it would be wonderful to bring everyone back:”

“It would be wonderful to bring everyone back. In our minds, Chris is very much a part of Street's life, so if we can find a way to bring her back, I would love to. But I haven't figured it out yet.”

Although nothing has been confirmed, Esco could potentially return one last time during one of the upcoming episodes focusing on Alex Russell's Jim Street and the actor and character's farewell.

Even though her appearance would be brief, it would mean a lot not only to Esco and Russell's characters, but also to CRUSH Fans.

Season 7 of CRUSH currently airs new episodes every Friday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, and Paramount+ Essential subscribers can stream episodes the next day.

Learn more about CBS's weekly shows:

Blue Bloods 2024 Full Cast – Season 14 Main Characters and Actors (Photos)

Ghosts US CBS Show 2024 Full Cast: Every Character and Main Actor (Photos)

Fire Country Season 2 Full Cast on CBS – Every Main Character and Actor That Appears (Photos)

So Help Me Todd 2024 Full Cast: Season 2 Main Characters and Actors (Photos)