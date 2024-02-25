5 things to do in Anchorage this weekend





Nickita Kalachevskiy, center, cheers as her Loo Loo Lemon teammates run toward the finish line as they participate in the Fur Rendezvous Outhouse races in downtown Anchorage on Saturday, February 26, 2022. (Emily Mesner / DNA ) Fur Rendezvous has arrived, representing a staple of Anchorage's winter calendar. The festival, which lasts two weekends, offers numerous indoor and outdoor activities for participants of all ages. If Rondy isn't your thing, this weekend also features several shows, both musical and theatrical. And for those looking for more practical activities, there is some availability for valuable tax advice. Here's a look at the highlights: Fur meeting Friday Saturday Sunday; locations across Anchorage The first Fur Rondy weekend features a number of favorite traditional activities, from outhouse races and the grand parade to the famous melodrama and sled dog races. Although much of the activity takes place downtown, check for details on events, times, ticketing and road closures. [Get the full Fur Rendezvous experience with sled dog races, Running of the Reindeer and more] The beauty and the Beast 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday; Steve Primis Auditorium, 16525 S. Birchwood Loop Road in Chugiak The Chugiak Eagle River Drama Club partners with Chugiak and Eagle River High Schools for this classic Disney story. Three other performances are planned from February 29 to March 2. Tickets are $10 for students in kindergarten through eighth grade and $20 for adults and high school students. Face-to-face IRS help on Saturdays 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday; IRS Taxpayer Assistance Center, 949 E. 36th Ave. The IRS will open numerous Taxpayer Assistance Centers across the country one Saturday per month to provide in-person assistance to taxpayers. This month, that day is Saturday, the Anchorage location at 949 E. 36th Ave. scheduled to open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Live from Laurel Canyon 7:30 p.m. Saturday; Discovery Theater, 621 W. Sixth Ave. Laurel Canyon, nestled in the Hollywood Hills, has been home to some of the most groundbreaking folk-rock artists, such as Crosby, Stills & Nash, Joni Mitchell and the Byrds. This concert brings together modern artists to reimagine many of these songs from the late 60s and early 70s. Tickets from $47.50. Pierre and the Wolf 3:00 p.m. Sunday; Discovery Theater, 621 W. Sixth Ave. The Anchorage Symphony Orchestras' family concert returns with this children's classic. In this family play, each character in the story is represented by a different instrument. Tickets are $20.

