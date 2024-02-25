Who plays Avatar Kuruk in Avatar: The Last Airbender live-action? Answered





Avatar: The Last Airbender has landed on Netflix. Not the original Nickelodeon show (although it's also on Netflix), the new live-action remake. It features an extended version of Avatar Kuruk, and if you think you've seen the actor who plays him before, you're right. New Avatar: The Last Airbender reimagines the story of Aang, a 12-year-old boy who discovers he is the Avatar, or the only being on Earth capable of manipulating all four elements. After Aang flees his new responsibilities, the brutal Fire Nation attacks the rest of the world. Aang must team up with his siblings Katara and Sokka to harness the elements, stop the Fire Nation, and embrace his destiny as the Avatar. All about Avatar Kuruk In the opening sequence of the new Avatar: The Last Airbender, we see all the previous Avatars standing on a staircase. Among them is Avatar Kuruk. The Avatar passes from nation to nation as they are reincarnated into different bodies, and Avatar Kuruk is the last avatar of the Water Tribe before Aang's birth. In the original series, he doesn't have much interaction with Aang. In the remake, however, he gets more screen time. The remake builds on Airbender's additional story from the comics and games released after the animated series, and Kuruk benefits from an expanded story: he is able to communicate with Aang, but unable to help him fight the Fire Nation due to past trauma. So who plays Avatar Kuruk? All about Meegwun Fairbrother In live action Avatar: The Last Airbender, Kuruk is played by Indigenous actor Meegwun Fairbrother. Fairbrother has appeared on many shows including Murdoch Mysteries, Skymed, And Molly from Denali. However, he is best known for playing Owen Beckbie in The burden of truth. In a 2021 interview with Pop culturalist, Fairbrother spoke about the importance of representation in storytelling. "Showing positive representation and images is powerful," Fairbrother said. "It has a way of creeping into our psyche. If we see ourselves represented in a shitty way, then that's how we're going to think about ourselves. But if we can begin to see ourselves positively in positions of power, in places that are meaningful, normalized spaces, we will do more of the same. Avatar: The Last Airbender is now streaming on Netflix.

