BBorn in Illinois, Sarsgaard, 52, appeared in Boys Dont Cry with Hilary Swank in 1999. His other films include Shattered Glass, An Education, Jarhead, The Lost Daughter, The Batman and The Survivor. His television work includes The Killing, The Looming Tower, Interrogation and Dopesick, for which he was nominated for an Emmy in 2022. Memory, which is currently in theaters, was nominated for the Golden Lion for Best Picture of the year last at the Venice Film Festival and won him the Best Actor award. He is married to Maggie Gyllenhaal, they have two children and live in New York.

What is your biggest fear?

Drowning.

What was your most embarrassing moment?

I was doing The Seagull with Carey Mulligan and Kristin Scott Thomas on Broadway. I walked out on stage and looked at Carey and said, I don't know what to say. It was quite deep in the race and it took me by surprise.

Describe yourself in three words:

Nourishing, musical, without compromise.

What would be your super power?

Suppress violence.

Who would play you in the movie of your life?

Jean Malkovich.

What scares you about getting older?

Losing the mind.

Who is your favorite celebrity?

Marlene Dietrich.

What is your guilty pleasure?

I listen to Adèle.

What trait do you deplore most about yourself?

Don't finish things.

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

Layer.

Apart from a property, what is is the most expensive thing you have ever bought?

A marriage.

What is your most unpleasant habit?

I don't have many habits, I'm very inconsistent so maybe an inconsistency.

What is the worst thing anyone has ever said to you?

When I started acting in college, a relative came to see me in Hedda Gabler and she said, Look in the mirror, you're not an actor. An actor looks like Mel Gibson.

Who would you most like to apologize to, and why?

Every woman I dated before I met my wife, because I think I convinced too many people that they were the one and they weren't the one.

What does love look like?

Stimulating in every way.

Have you ever said I love you unintentionally ?

Oh yeah, of course.

What is the worst job you have ever done?

I caddyed for some really rich people at this country club in Connecticut when I was a teenager. They talked as if I wasn't there for me to hear all about their lives, their adventures and their stupidity, and yet I couldn't say anything.

If not yourself, who would you most like to be?

Pope. This guy is one of the most powerful people in the world.

What thing could improve the quality of your life?

The quality of life for all of us would be improved if we simply got rid of all non-essential vehicles in New York.

What keeps you up at night?

The Middle East crisis.

What is the most important lesson life has taught you?

Tell the truth.

What happens when we die?

We die.

Tell us a secret:

The safe in front of my house does not contain a key.