Eight reasons to visit “Hollywood” in 2024

I'm staying close to (my) home for our recommendation this week. That's because 2024 is shaping up to be a great year to visit us in Hollywood.

Now, when I say this, please don't consider heading to the place marked “Hollywood” on LA maps. If you want to visit the birthplace of the film and television industry, you won't find it there. Instead, head over the Hollywood Hills to the southeast corner of the San Fernando Valley. This is where you'll find the “Hollywood” you're looking for… starting with Universal Studios Hollywood.

It's the one in the park 60th anniversary year, with the Universal Studios Tour opening in 1964. Anniversaries often provide good excuses to visit historic parks, but – to be honest – you'll find few things at USH that existed 60 years ago . No major park in the world has transformed as much over the past two decades as Universal Studios Hollywood. So you might find it a little strange that my second reason for coming in 2024 is that…

There are no new attractions this year. What? Okay, Universal is promising new entertainment later this year to celebrate the anniversary, but there won't be a new ride in the park in 2024. A large Fast & Furious roller coaster is being built on the Upper Lot, but we don't. expect it to be open until 2025. It will be a rare year without major changes to the park, which should make for a better visit, as…

Mario wait times are no longer crazy. Last year's debut of Super Nintendo World enticed visitors to visit the park throughout the year, with waits of three hours common for its new Mario Kart: Bowser's Challenge, a dark augmented reality adventure. Now you can get on this ride most days with less than an hour wait. Mario Kart has a large queue, but even large queues become noticeably smaller when it takes more than two hours to go through them.

For a theme park that started as a sideline to a movie studio, Universal Studios Hollywood excels at immersive themed lands. In addition to Super Nintendo World, there is Illumination Avenue, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Springfield, while it lasts. As the 20th anniversary of Universal's The Simpsons Ride approaches in 2028, it is widely believed that Universal will look to re-theme this area starting this summer. So come and enjoy this neighborhood while you can.

One attraction that will never go away at Universal is The studio visit. The park's original attraction, the tram tour remains USH's unique and emblematic attraction. It is also constantly evolving, its route determined by production schedules in the background. The Earthquake Experience is being renovated for a planned return this spring. And with this Fast & Furious roller coaster growing bigger by the day, I don't expect to see the Supercharged finale of the tour last much longer. But with Hollywood production ramping up, there is always something interesting to see on the tour. Plus, Hollywood still has its jaws.

Speaking of studio visits…here's my sixth reason to visit – the Warner Bros. Studios Tour at Hollywood, just down the street from Universal. In my opinion, this is the best studio tour in California to show you what film and television production is really like. No, you won't find the rides, shows, and trolley tours that you do at Universal, but you will be able to walk around parts of the parking lot, see many of the costumes and props used in the film, and put on Hand-on-hand experience in production and post-production techniques.

It's also not uncommon for you to also see a certain Theme Park Insider editor walking around the grounds while taking this tour. (Okay, that's happened about half a dozen times in the last couple of years.) Forget me and tag along with a Warner Bros. visit. to a Universal trip, and you can get a…

Double dose of Potter. Universal may own the theme park rights to Harry Potter, but Warner Bros. was the studio that produced the films, so Potter is also on the WB tour. Visit Harry's house under the stairs and take a potions class before stocking up on Potter memorabilia. Hollywood (sort of) has two Harry Potter attractions, as does Orlando. It's just that the second one is down the street at Warner Bros.



Under the stairs on Privet Drive. Now rented for $1,800 a month in Los Angeles. (Just kidding, you can't get it at any price.)

Finally, while you are in the neighborhood, don't miss the birthplace of Disneyland. Continue on Forest Lawn Drive from Universal and Warner Bros. and you will come across Griffith Park, the largest public park in Los Angeles. It was here, sitting on a bench next to the park's ride, that Walter Elias Disney came up with the idea for his theme park. The Manège is still there, open on weekends all year round and on weekdays during the summer and the Christmas and Easter holidays.

There's plenty more to do in the park, including a walk up Mount Hollywood to see the famous sign (perched on Mount Lee), a visit to the Griffith Park Observatory (which has a awesome IMDB page as a popular filming location), the Greek Theater, the Los Angeles Zoo, and Bronson's Caves, home to the Batcave from the 1960s Batman TV series.

* * *

To stay up to date with theme park news, please subscribe to Theme Park Insider Weekly Newsletter.

And to help support Theme Park Insider while saving money on discounted theme park tickets, please follow the ticket icons that link to our theme park visitor guides.

Answers (0)