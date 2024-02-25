Entertainment
List of SAG Awards winners – Los Angeles Times
Hollywood's biggest stars will head to the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Saturday for the 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards. The ceremony, the first since SAG-AFTRA reached an agreement with major studios to end their historic strike and ratified a new contract, will be streamed live on Netflix for the first time. The new platform and format could be a boon for the awards show, which has seen viewership declines on TNT and TBS.
At the start of the evening, Christopher Nolans Oppenheimer and Greta Gerwigs Barbie led the nominations with four each. Succession topped the TV field with five. The awards are voted on by more than 119,000 members of the actors' union.
The Saturday broadcast starts at 5 p.m. on Netflix. The show will remain on the platform for 28 days.
Here are all the winners from the 2024 SAG Awards, updated live.
Performance by a male actor in a drama series
Brian Cox, relief
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, reliever
Matthew Macfadyen, Estate
Pierre Pascal, The Last of Us | WINNER
Performance by an actress in a comedy series
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary School
Ayo Edebiri, The bear | WINNER
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Performance by an actress in a TV movie or limited series
Uzo Aduba, painkiller
Kathryn Hahn, Little Beautiful Things
Brie Larson, Chemistry Lessons
Bel Powley, a little light
Ali Wong, beef | WINNER
Performance by a male actor in a comedy series
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Bill Hader, Barry
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, the bear
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White, The bear | WINNER
Action performance by a stunt ensemble in a film
barbie
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
John Wick Chapter 4
Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning, Part 1 | WINNER
Action performance by a stunt ensemble in a television series
Ahsoka
Barry
Beef
The last of us | WINNER
The Mandalorian
Cast a movie
American fiction
barbie
The color purple
Flower Moon Killers
Oppenheimer
Performance by an actress in a leading role
Annette Bening, Nyad
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Margot Robbie, Barbie
Emma Stone, The Poor
Performance by a male actor in a leading role
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright, American fiction
Performance by an actress in a supporting role
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
Penlope Cruz, Ferrari
Jodie Foster, Nyad
DaVine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Performance by a male actor in a supporting role
Sterling K. Brown, American fiction
Willem Dafoe, The Poor
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Ensemble performance in a drama series
The crown
Golden age
The last of us
The morning show
Succession
Performance by an actress in a drama series
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, the diplomat
Sarah Snook, reliever
Ensemble performance in a comedy series
Abbott Elementary School
Barry
The bear
Only murders in the building
Ted Lasso
Performance by a male actor in a TV movie or limited series
Matt Bomer, fellow travelers
Jon Hamm, Fargo
David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Tony Shalhoub, Mr. Monks' Last Case: A Monk Movie
Steven Yeun, beef
|
