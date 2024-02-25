List of SAG Awards winners – Los Angeles Times





Hollywood's biggest stars will head to the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Saturday for the 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards. The ceremony, the first since SAG-AFTRA reached an agreement with major studios to end their historic strike and ratified a new contract, will be streamed live on Netflix for the first time. The new platform and format could be a boon for the awards show, which has seen viewership declines on TNT and TBS. At the start of the evening, Christopher Nolans Oppenheimer and Greta Gerwigs Barbie led the nominations with four each. Succession topped the TV field with five. The awards are voted on by more than 119,000 members of the actors' union. The Saturday broadcast starts at 5 p.m. on Netflix. The show will remain on the platform for 28 days. Here are all the winners from the 2024 SAG Awards, updated live. Performance by a male actor in a drama series Brian Cox, relief Billy Crudup, The Morning Show Kieran Culkin, reliever Matthew Macfadyen, Estate Pierre Pascal, The Last of Us | WINNER Performance by an actress in a comedy series Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary School Ayo Edebiri, The bear | WINNER Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso Performance by an actress in a TV movie or limited series Uzo Aduba, painkiller Kathryn Hahn, Little Beautiful Things Brie Larson, Chemistry Lessons Bel Powley, a little light Ali Wong, beef | WINNER Performance by a male actor in a comedy series Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso Bill Hader, Barry Ebon Moss-Bachrach, the bear Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso Jeremy Allen White, The bear | WINNER Action performance by a stunt ensemble in a film barbie Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny John Wick Chapter 4 Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning, Part 1 | WINNER Action performance by a stunt ensemble in a television series Ahsoka Barry Beef The last of us | WINNER The Mandalorian Cast a movie American fiction barbie The color purple Flower Moon Killers Oppenheimer Performance by an actress in a leading role Annette Bening, Nyad Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon Carey Mulligan, Maestro Margot Robbie, Barbie Emma Stone, The Poor Performance by a male actor in a leading role Bradley Cooper, Maestro Colman Domingo, Rustin Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer Jeffrey Wright, American fiction Performance by an actress in a supporting role Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple Penlope Cruz, Ferrari Jodie Foster, Nyad DaVine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers Performance by a male actor in a supporting role Sterling K. Brown, American fiction Willem Dafoe, The Poor Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer Ryan Gosling, Barbie Ensemble performance in a drama series The crown Golden age The last of us The morning show Succession Performance by an actress in a drama series Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us Keri Russell, the diplomat Sarah Snook, reliever Ensemble performance in a comedy series Abbott Elementary School Barry The bear Only murders in the building Ted Lasso Performance by a male actor in a TV movie or limited series Matt Bomer, fellow travelers Jon Hamm, Fargo David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves Tony Shalhoub, Mr. Monks' Last Case: A Monk Movie Steven Yeun, beef

