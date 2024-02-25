Tyler Perry thinks AI can create movies as well as him





THE generative AI boom ” gives one of Hollywood’s most seasoned producers pause.

Tyler Perry, the billionaire artist best known for his “Madea” franchise, had big ambitions: expanding his eponymous production studios in Atlanta.

The $800 million project would have added 12 soundstages, backlots, sets and more to the 330-acre property, which already ranks among the largest production facilities in the country.

But the speed and sophistication of new AI technologies, like OpenAI's new video tool, Sora, convinced Perry to reconsider the expansion. “I was in the middle of a roughly $800 million studio expansion project, and I had been planning it for four years,” Perry said. told the Hollywood Reporter . “All of this is currently and indefinitely on hold because of Sora and what I see.” OpenAI Sora said. to a limited group of creators, as well as experts working to improve AI security, earlier this month. The tool can generate videos up to one minute long from text and image prompts. It can also extend existing videos by filling in missing frames. Sora's videos are not simple clips. These can be “complex scenes with multiple characters, specific types of movements, and precise details,” according to OpenAI. said . Perry said he had heard about Sora but didn't know what to expect. “Until I recently saw the demonstrations of what it can do, I had no idea. It shocks me,” he said. He called AI's capabilities “breathtaking” and would likely reduce the need for studios to build large sets or travel to filming locations. As a businessman, Perry knows that outsourcing jobs to technology will significantly improve his bottom line. He said he could now make a pilot show that would have cost millions for a fraction of the cost. As a Hollywood veteran, however, he said he also recognizes that advances in AI threaten jobs from actors and editors to sound and transportation technicians. “Now is the time to mobilize one voice to help save and protect the people of our industry,” he said, calling on Hollywood workers to organize under one union. Perry's plan to build a massive entertainment complex that would rival Disney and Universal Studios, however, is still in the works. The 37 acres of property adjoining its Atlanta studios will include restaurants, shopping, a theater and a theme park-style experience. according to Forbes .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/tyler-perry-ai-studio-productions-movies-2024-2 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos