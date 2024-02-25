Robert De Niros' Killers of the Flower Moon performance isn't just great. It is important.

In January, Robert De Niro made Oscar history by becoming the actor with the longest gap between his first and most recent nomination. 49 years after winning the supporting actor role for The Godfather Part 2 in 1975. Taking over the character of Vito Corleone from Marlon Brando, De Niro also took up the torch, thus becoming the most influential actor of his generation, but also one of the most acclaimed. His nomination for Best Supporting Actor for Flower Moon Killers, his eighth as an actor, places him firmly in the Oscar pantheon: only nine award-winning actors in its nearly 100-year history have more. And yet, as we inch closer to Saturday's Screen Actors Guild Awards, where, like Oscar night, he's widely expected to lose to Oppenheimers Robert Downey Jr. is like De Niro's performance in Killers has been almost inexplicably both overlooked and under-analyzed, as if voters were dutifully checking the box next to his name without fully appreciating the magnitude of what he accomplished.

It's not just that De Niros plays William K. Hale, the architect of what became known as the Osage Reign of Terror, which is one of his best performances in years, if not years. decades. That’s because at 80, the veteran actor is doing something truly new. One might wonder how long it's been since De Niro was as good as he is here, perhaps as recently as The Irishman in 2019, or Silver Linings Playbook in 2012, but it's been a long time since it was this surprising.

When Flower Moon Killers was still in the script stage, De Niros' co-star Leonardo DiCaprio argued that the story could not be structured as a mystery because audiences would take one look at De Niros Hale and know the thriller. But what is remarkable about De Niro's approach to Hale, who may have been responsible for the deaths of as many as two dozen Osage and the defrauding of many more, is how much he signals little of the wickedness of his character or distinguishes himself from it. He's a mass murderer you can imagine sitting down for Sunday dinner with or welcoming into your community, as so many others have done.

In the Book by David Grann from which Killers was adapted, Hale, the so-called King of the Osage Hills, is presented as a larger-than-life character. Even when he crossed the street, an investor in Hales' businesses reported, he walked as if he were chasing something big. Martin Scorsese's film first presents him as a Western hero. When Hale's nephew, Ernest Burkhart (DiCaprio), arrives at his uncle's Oklahoma mansion, the camera pans toward De Niro with a sense of purpose that evokes the iconic introduction of John Wayne in Diligence. But rather than a star-making close-up, the camera pans around Hale and Ernests kissing, admiring the unspoiled landscape around them while Hale says, “Welcome home.” We see Ernest's aunt and cousin standing in the doorway, beaming at him, but the camera continues until it cuts back to Hale, as he goes from making sure his nephew feels at home discussing business with his associate and possible victim, Henry Roan (William Belleau).

As De Niro switches from English to Osage to give these (untranslated) instructions to Roan, his voice drops a good octave, emphasizing where that voice is for most of the rest of the film. As Hale, De Niro literally works in a different register, presenting his words to emphasize the character's Midwestern charm, his talent for getting others to let down their guard. It is not a soft or weak voice; its airy rhythm hides the brilliant shine of freshly sharpened steel. But there's a kind of ease, even when he's plotting to kill. When Hale convinces Burkhart that he must poison his own wife, Mollie (Lily Gladstone), in order to protect their family, he does it so gently that his dim-witted nephew seems to think he came up with the idea.

Last fall, Scorsese said Entertainment tonight that even De Niro's longtime friends I had a hard time recognizing him in the film, and while it sounds like a fable, there's something disorienting about hearing a sound we've never heard before come out of a body we moviegoers know so well . De Niro has played so many angry thugs that a hint of menace trails him like a cloud of clouds, but in Flower Moon Killers, his only moment of physical violence is played for laughs, as he hits his nephew's rear with a Masonic paddle until it breaks. Hale's power is so vast, his immunity from the law so complete (he was, among other things, deputy sheriff), that he has virtually no need to exercise that power. When Ernest gushes over dinner that he has made Mollie pregnant, thereby producing a competing heir to his wife's fortune, all it takes is one frozen look from his uncle, not a reaction so much as a lack of reaction, for the young man chokes on his words. After Ernest finishes stuttering, Hale offers his stilted congratulations: Blessings. Blessings on this house. But he rubs his hands at the same time, one over the other, as if trying to stop himself from clenching them into fists.

I've thought about how De Niro says Blessings countless times since he saw Killers in Cannes last May, more than any line read in years. It's a tender word, full of hope and goodwill, but De Niro's performance is so emptied of all feeling that it conveys its exact opposite, like verbal antimatter. This ability to wrap menace in a cloak of nobility is at the heart of what makes this not only a great performance, but an important performance. At Cannes, De Niro cited Hale as an embodiment of Hannah Arendt: the banality of evilbut unlike the indescribable Nazis The area of ​​interest, William Hale is far from ordinary. He's a self-made, self-proclaimed legend, blessed with garrulous turns of phrase that extend his time in the spotlight. (At Mollie's sister's funeral, he remarks of her husband: “That shows you that Bill Smith didn't take care of Minnie like he could have.) He's not a cog in the machinery of the death ; he is the one who operates the levers.

Rather than the mundane, De Niros Hale embodies what might be called the friendliness of evil, the warm, good-natured attitude that allows him to act like, and perhaps even believe himself to be, evil's greatest friend. 'Osage, while plotting. to deprive them of their lives and their rights to their oil-rich lands. When he puts on a pair of big-eyed driving glasses, he deliberately made to look like an owl, which for the Osage is a harbinger of death, and this is how Hale presents himself: not as a prime mover but as an agent of the inevitable. I love them, he said to Ernest, but at the turning of the earth, they will leave. Even when Ernest, under Hale's instructions, begins to poison his wife's insulin, Hale tries to convince his nephew that his death is simply part of God's plan, and not of his own doing.

For all his scheming, Hale is no mastermind. His plans go awry and his henchmen fail even at the simplest tasks: faking Henry Roan's suicide with a bullet to the back of the head and forgetting to leave the gun, or using so much dynamite to blow up Bill's house and Rita Smith that she's breaking. windows throughout the neighborhood. He's not a malevolent genius, just a man who knows how to rig the system to his advantage, escaping discovery because he knows no one will bother to investigate until none of his victims are white. And after all, isn’t allowing wealthy white landowners to act with impunity what the system was created for? Despite De Niros tries to connect the twohis seductive Hale has little in common with Donald Trump's brazen law-breaking, but both share a sense that the laws were made for lesser men, and a sense of outrage bordering on the disbelief when they are finally called to account.

If De Niro makes it through awards season without a single major win under his belt, that's partly his fault. His Best Actor Award for furious bull gave rise to the idea that roles should be judged according to their degree of difficulty. (For his partner Leonardo DiCaprio, it took diving in frozen rivers, sleeping in animal carcasses and eating raw bison liver to win the prize.) De Niro's refusal to turn William Hale into a cartoon villain animated, the ghost of an American horror film. story, perhaps that's what stopped him from adding another trophy to his shelves. But it is also what makes the performance impossible to shake or distance oneself from. We live in the world created by William Hale, and Flower Moon Killers I won't let you forget he.