SAG Awards 2024: How to watch on Netflix, nominations, hosts





Tthe 30th edition of the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Price will arrive on a screen near you on Saturday, February 24. The ceremony aims to honor the craft of acting, with winners chosen by votes from guild members. The actors and protagonists of some of the biggest TV series and films of the last year are in the running. Christophe Nolans Oppenheimer and Greta Gerwigs barbie lead the nominations among films, with four each. For TV shows, zombie apocalypse thriller The last of usbased on a video game, leads the pack with four nods. The show will also feature a line-up of leading presenters, with lively reunions intended for leads from The devil wears PradaMeryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt 18 years after the film's release. Here's everything you need to know about the 2024 SAG Awards. When and where are the 2024 SAG Awards taking place? The awards ceremony will take place at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles. The ceremony begins at 8 p.m. Eastern/5 p.m. Pacific. How can I watch the 2024 SAG Awards? The ceremony will be be streamed live worldwide on Netflix for the first time. You have to have an account look. Some enthusiastic viewers will participate in local watch parties across the United States Who are the SAG ambassadors and presenters? Each year, SAG chooses two positive role model ambassadors who will use their platform to advocate for public service and humanitarian causes. This years since ambassadors have been Phil Dunster or Ted Lasso and Taylor Zakhar Perez of the Amazons Red, white and royal blue and Netflix The kissing booth. Two-time SAG Award winner Idris Elba will open the ceremony. The reward presenter list features a slew of other stars from last year's on-screen hits, including Precariousit's Issa Rae and Ted Lasso'This is Hannah Waddingham. The hottest are the trio of female stars from the 2006 film. The devil wears Prada. Who are the 2024 SAG Awards nominees? Actress Barbra Streisand has already been cast in receive the price for his entire life. Here are the nominees in categories honoring actors and individuals from television and film. In several categories, actors from the same production, including Succession, Ted Lasso, The bear And The Marvelous Mrs. Maiselare opposed to each other. Outstanding performance by a cast in a film: American fiction barbie Flower Moon Killers Oppenheimer The color purple Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role: Annette Bening, Nyad Lily Gladstone, Flower Moon Killers Carey Mulligan, Maestro Margot Robbie, barbie Emma Stone, Poor things Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role: Bradley Cooper, Maestro Colman Domingo, Rustin Paul Giamatti, Leftovers Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer Jeffrey Wright, American fiction Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role: Emilie Blunt, Oppenheimer Danielle BrooksThe color purple Penlope Cruz, Ferrari Jodie Foster, Nyad Davine Joy Randolph, Leftovers Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role: Sterling K. Brown, American fiction Willem Dafoé, Poor things Robert de Niro, Flower Moon Killers Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer Ryan Gosling, barbie Outstanding performance by a stunt ensemble in a film: barbie Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny John Wick: Chapter 4 Mission: ImpossibleDead Reckoning, Part 1 Outstanding Ensemble Performance in a Drama Series: The crown Golden age The last of us The morning show Succession Outstanding Ensemble Performance in a Comedy Series: Abbott Elementary School Barry The bear Only murders in the building Ted Lasso Outstanding performance by a male actor in a TV movie or limited series: Matt Bomer, Travel companions Jon Hamm, Fargo David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves Tony Shalhoub, Mr. Monks' Last Case: A Monk Movie Steven Yeun, Beef Outstanding performance by an actress in a TV movie or limited series: Aduba Road, Pain killer Kathryn Hahn, Little beautiful things Brie Larson, Chemistry lessons Bel Powley, A little light Ali Wong, Beef Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series: Brian Cox, Succession Billy Crudup, This morning's show Kieran Culkin, Succession Matthieu Macfadyen, Succession Pierre Pascal, The last of us Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Drama Series: Jennifer Aniston, The morning show Elisabeth Debicki, The crown Bella Ramsey, The last of us Keri Russell, The diplomat Sarah Snook, Succession Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series: Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso Bill Hader, Barry Ebony moss-Bachrach, The bear Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso Jeremy Allen White, The bear Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Comedy Series: Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary School Ayo Edebiri, The bear Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso Outstanding performance by a stunt ensemble in a television series: Ahsoka Barry Beef The last of us The Mandalorian

