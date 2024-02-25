SAG Awards 2024: How to watch on Netflix, nominations, hosts

Tthe 30th edition of the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Price will arrive on a screen near you on Saturday, February 24. The ceremony aims to honor the craft of acting, with winners chosen by votes from guild members. The actors and protagonists of some of the biggest TV series and films of the last year are in the running.
Christophe Nolans Oppenheimer and Greta Gerwigs barbie lead the nominations among films, with four each. For TV shows, zombie apocalypse thriller The last of usbased on a video game, leads the pack with four nods.
The show will also feature a line-up of leading presenters, with lively reunions intended for leads from The devil wears PradaMeryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt 18 years after the film's release.
Here's everything you need to know about the 2024 SAG Awards.
When and where are the 2024 SAG Awards taking place?
The awards ceremony will take place at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles. The ceremony begins at 8 p.m. Eastern/5 p.m. Pacific.
How can I watch the 2024 SAG Awards?
The ceremony will be be streamed live worldwide on Netflix for the first time. You have to have an account look. Some enthusiastic viewers will participate in local watch parties across the United States
Who are the SAG ambassadors and presenters?
Each year, SAG chooses two positive role model ambassadors who will use their platform to advocate for public service and humanitarian causes. This years since ambassadors have been Phil Dunster or Ted Lasso and Taylor Zakhar Perez of the Amazons Red, white and royal blue and Netflix The kissing booth.
Two-time SAG Award winner Idris Elba will open the ceremony. The reward presenter list features a slew of other stars from last year's on-screen hits, including Precariousit's Issa Rae and Ted Lasso'This is Hannah Waddingham. The hottest are the trio of female stars from the 2006 film. The devil wears Prada.
Who are the 2024 SAG Awards nominees?
Actress Barbra Streisand has already been cast in receive the price for his entire life.
Here are the nominees in categories honoring actors and individuals from television and film. In several categories, actors from the same production, including Succession, Ted Lasso, The bear And The Marvelous Mrs. Maiselare opposed to each other.
Outstanding performance by a cast in a film:
American fiction
barbie
Flower Moon Killers
Oppenheimer
The color purple
Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role:
Annette Bening, Nyad
Lily Gladstone, Flower Moon Killers
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Margot Robbie, barbie
Emma Stone, Poor things
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role:
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Paul Giamatti, Leftovers
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright, American fiction
Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role:
Emilie Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle BrooksThe color purple
Penlope Cruz, Ferrari
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Davine Joy Randolph, Leftovers
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role:
Sterling K. Brown, American fiction
Willem Dafoé, Poor things
Robert de Niro, Flower Moon Killers
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, barbie
Outstanding performance by a stunt ensemble in a film:
barbie
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
John Wick: Chapter 4
Mission: ImpossibleDead Reckoning, Part 1
Outstanding Ensemble Performance in a Drama Series:
The crown
Golden age
The last of us
The morning show
Succession
Outstanding Ensemble Performance in a Comedy Series:
Abbott Elementary School
Barry
The bear
Only murders in the building
Ted Lasso
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a TV movie or limited series:
Matt Bomer, Travel companions
Jon Hamm, Fargo
David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Tony Shalhoub, Mr. Monks' Last Case: A Monk Movie
Steven Yeun, Beef
Outstanding performance by an actress in a TV movie or limited series:
Aduba Road, Pain killer
Kathryn Hahn, Little beautiful things
Brie Larson, Chemistry lessons
Bel Powley, A little light
Ali Wong, Beef
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series:
Brian Cox, Succession
Billy Crudup, This morning's show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Matthieu Macfadyen, Succession
Pierre Pascal, The last of us
Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Drama Series:
Jennifer Aniston, The morning show
Elisabeth Debicki, The crown
Bella Ramsey, The last of us
Keri Russell, The diplomat
Sarah Snook, Succession
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series:
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Bill Hader, Barry
Ebony moss-Bachrach, The bear
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White, The bear
Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Comedy Series:
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary School
Ayo Edebiri, The bear
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Outstanding performance by a stunt ensemble in a television series:
Ahsoka
Barry
Beef
The last of us
The Mandalorian