The “honest” actor who changed Steven Spielberg's life





(Credit: Elena Ternovaja) Working with Steven Spielberg is a dream for virtually every actor working today; such is the towering legacy the director has cultivated over nearly 50 years of greatness. Whether it's a blockbuster painted on the largest canvas, an intimate character-driven drama, an all-singing musical spectacle, a light-footed comedy or a powerful dramatization of real events, Spielberg saw it and did it. throughout his career. There is no one in the history of cinema who has been able to oscillate so consistently between seriousness and crowd-pleasing populism and who has done both so well, as evidenced by the fact that not only did Spielberg win three Oscars out of 23 nominations, but he is also the highest-grossing director of all time and the only one to see his filmography bring in $10 billion at the box office. Collaborating with Spielberg can be a life-changing experience for an artist, but once the shoe is put on the other foot, the filmmaker has only named two actors he's worked with who have had the same effect on him, although they are both among the best. their generation. Everyone has different technique and, frankly, I don't care how everyone gets to where they need to go, he explained to Irish Examiner. But I will say that I think Daniel Day-Lewis and Tom Hanks are the two actors that I've had life-changing experiences with as a director. He only worked with Day-Lewis once Lincoln, but Hanks is a whole different story. As well as their partnerships on Saving Private Ryan, Catch Me If You Can, The terminal, Bridge of SpiesAnd The post officeSpielberg produced The silver pit And Joe against the volcanowhile they co-created Band of brothers and served as co-executive producer on Spiritual Successors The pacific And Airbenders. As for what made Hanks a life-changing collaborator, Spielberg attributed it to his honesty. One of the happiest experiences I ever had with Tom was on this last film, Bridge of Spies, and that's simply because Tom is an honest actor, which means he doesn't have to act, he said. If he understands the character, he exists in the clothes and in the personality of that character without having to work very hard. Their films have spanned unforgettable war epics, biographical crime stories, light-hearted dramas, gripping spy tales and hard-hitting newsroom dramas, highlighting just how Spielberg and Hanks are capable of making magic , whatever genre they come together and partner on. . As a result, the star changed Spielberg's life, and it wouldn't be difficult to call Hanks the filmmaker's most notable recurring on-screen collaborator, and not just because he's been in more of his films than anyone.

