'American Fiction' Actor Sterling K. Brown Talks Finding New Challenges

Before American fictionSterling K. Brown was best known as Randall Pearson on NBC's long-running, award-winning family drama series. It's us. The role offered to him by director Cord Jefferson couldn't have been more different: in Jefferson's adaptation of Percival Everett's satirical novel, Brown plays Clifford “Cliff” Ellison, a caustic plastic surgeon and brother of the film's protagonist, Thelonious “Monk”. “Ellison (Jeffrey Wright). After divorcing his wife, Cliff comes out as gay, further distancing him from his uptight family. This nuanced role allowed Brown to explore the many facets of blackness and the challenges of LGBTQ+ community.

DEADLINE: You studied economics at Stanford and interned at the Federal Reserve, among other things that fit into this upper echelon of the black experience. American fiction also addresses other avenues of the black experience. How did you experience your relationship?

STERLING K. BRUN: Cliff comes from a very upper middle class family. My mother was a schoolteacher, my father was a grocery store clerk, but I think there was a lot of emphasis on education in our family because education was a guaranteed path to upward mobility. When I went to Stanford – and my wife and I had this conversation before – it came full circle. His father worked in information systems and worked at different Fortune 500 companies. He paid his entire tuition fees. As for me, Uncle Sam helped me enormously during the Clinton years, and I left Stanford with a total of $12,000. [debt].

So I had the feeling when I went to Stanford that all black people were going to be like me, hustlers who strive to overcome all obstacles. And my wife thought they'd all be like her [with rich parents]. So my proximity to [the upper-middle-class lifestyle in the film] it probably has more to do with my wife than my own upbringing. I'm a bougie by association.

But by choosing a lifestyle [like Cliff], when I went to Stanford and decided to become an actor, most of my family looked at me like, really? Few people understood it, apart from my mother who has seen me play since high school. It's not a perfect comparison, but it's the best I have with my own personal life experience regarding Cliff being gay, and not even a decision he was able to express because I think he knew not to express it because he probably had enough indicators. around him that this would not be a good thing. I think everyone, to some extent, has this feeling of being on the outside, that everyone understands what it's like to be part of the club, and then you feel like you're outside the club. I think I got that feeling when I chose to become an actor. I think Cliff has that in being gay and finding a way to find your tribe and accept it and feel comfortable with yourself. So it doesn't matter if people agree with your decision or your lifestyle, because your comfort allows you to be what you need to be and move through the world regardless.

Jeffrey Wright and Sterling K. Brown in American fiction. MGM/Everett Collection

DEADLINE: AfterIt's us, you swore to get different roles from Randall Pearson, between Honk for Jesus. Save your soul., Biosphere And American fiction, it seems like you now have this gift for satirical projects.

BROWN: It's interesting because these three films, in their own way, approach things around LGBTQ+ lifestyles, but each from a very different angle. Honk for Jesus dealing with the church and the church's stance on homosexuality and lack of acceptance, and a preacher struggling with the fact that he is gay and how he can still do God's work but sees these things as being at odds with each other.

Biosphere has to do with someone who thinks they're an evolved, enlightened human being, facing something they never thought they'd face, and then discovering how their programming can come back into play.

And then, in American fiction, you're simply talking about someone who is seeking to live their authentic truth and is tired of others telling them how they should or shouldn't be. He is comfortable in disorder because he knows that at the end of disorder he can find a form of happiness that he has not been able to have up to that point in his life. In all three cases, they are funny, satirical and comedic things that start from the truth of exploring a real subject.

I like character-driven, truth-based comedy. And I'm not trying to do a little just for the sake of doing a little. I think Lee-Curtis [in Honk For Jesus] was probably the closest, that when the cameras were on him, he probably enjoyed the performative aspects. But I think each one was a gift because I got a chance to show off my sense of comedy, which is always fun. These films also ask very deep questions, but because you laugh while exploring the characters, you can also surprise people. So, I liked that, and I think I honored myself in terms of that mandate of trying to do something different with everyone, of not being on the surface of where people thought it was going to be, and then come out of me like, “Damn, I didn’t expect that.”

DEADLINE: Cliff vacillates between cold one-liners and heartbreaking gems towards his brother, being both antagonistic and misunderstood. What did you think of him initially and how did you determine how you were going to play him?

BROWN: I thought he was kind to the people he loved. I thought Cliff coming home was like he was going into enemy territory because the good memories Monk might have don't match his own. Cliff's childhood was different because he knew he wasn't accepted for who he was. If his sister hadn't died, I don't think Cliff would have come home. His sister was the person he was connected to. So I saw him as someone who was constantly on the back burner because he was just waiting for people to invalidate his existence, because that's what his experience had been up until that point.

So this humor that he has is a way for Cliff to keep his feelings at bay. He uses a certain distance to protect himself. And the same could be said of drugs or anything else. He doesn't want to be close to any member of his family because any proximity other than that of his sister causes him pain. So there's a little bit of clown tears in him because he's sharp, and that protects him until Lorraine hugs him and says, “You're family.” » You can feel Cliff exhale and feel this thing: “I can be myself here.” ” And it feels good.

Brown with Susan Kelechi Watson in the pilot episode of It's us. Ron Batzdorff/NBC/Everett Collection

DEADLINE: Another scene that happens right after that that I can't stop thinking about is when Cliff explains to Monk how he wishes their father really knew him before he passed away, even though he would have rejected his lifestyle. How did you personally connect to this? Perhaps in your experience as an actor having to overcome rejection? What kept you going and was there another option for you?

BROWN: I decided to become an actor in my second year of university. I'm pretty good at staying the course once I've decided on something. The only time I felt [unsure] that was when I did a TV show for six years called Military wives. After about three years, I felt like I had done everything I could with this character. If they needed to bring in some fresh blood and wanted to eliminate someone, I even said to my showrunner, “If you have to eliminate someone for a May election or something like that, your boy will offer.” And he was like, “Dude, no, I’m not going to do that.” So, I did the show for three more years, and while others were renegotiating to go beyond that, I knew I wasn't going to go beyond that. And that’s how we parted ways amicably. Then I did three years of guest spots on shows like Person of interest and a pilot for AMC that was not picked up.

In the meantime, I had my first son and we bought a house around that time. And I was like, “Man, I wonder if I made the right decision.” And I was talking to a friend, and she said, “Of course, you made the right decision.” You've done everything you wanted to do artistically, and you're not in it for the money. You do this because you love expressing the human condition.

And I said to myself, “You’re right. I appreciate that. Things weren't destitute, but they were getting to a point… My wife likes a certain lifestyle and she's used to it. And I'm like, “Oh man, I gotta make sure I keep this woman.” And so, right after having that conversation, the next pilot season that I auditioned for was [The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story], and then things happened from there, but for those three years I was like, “Oh, should I have done something else?” Made a smarter decision? And I think ultimately the universe, God, nature has shown me that if I listen to the still small voice and obey in that way of believing that you are where you are supposed to be on purpose, it’s not by chance that good things tend to come my way.

Read the digital edition of Deadline's Oscar Preview issue here.

DEADLINE: American fiction doesn't have a definitive ending, but it seems like Cliff and Monk are in a better place as brothers than when the film began. Do you think it needed a neat ending? What do you think of the ending?

BROWN: He didn't need a bow. As a creative for Cord [Jefferson] and Monk, it brilliantly shows that if he had been left to his own devices he would have finished the film in a sense. But because producers and other people need something more to put butts in seats, it has to have some kind of angle that leaves people in shock. But I love that Monk can show you that he would have done it this way, but the system asked him to do it another way. I think it's great.

The ending with Monk and Cliff together was not in the original script. And I asked Cord why Cliff was waiting in the car instead of Coraline. In his mind, he thought the film's central love story was between Cliff and Monk, and if he had Coraline in the car, it would have been a happy ending for Monk. But since Cliff is in the car, it's a happy ending for them because he knows that these brothers will be a part of everyone's lives and haven't been for so long. So Monk and Cliff will have to face their mother's illness together and support each other, and at least they have found their way back to each other. And they will have ups and downs, but at least they won't be separated. I found that very reassuring. I don't think there was a need for a more polished bow than this.