List of 2024 SAG Awards winners

Refresh to latest: Awards season is coming to a close, and on Saturday, the actors are getting their close-up.

The 30th edition of the SAG Awards is presented at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, and Cillian Murphy may have stolen the status of Oscar favorite. Leftovers star Paul Giamatti taking home the win for male actor in a leading role for Oppenheimer.

Robert Downey Jr won Best Supporting Male Actor for Oppenheimer in a mini-upset. But the night's top film award wasn't much of a surprise as Da'vine Joy Randolph continued her awards season dominance with a supporting win for Leftovers.

The prestigious Ensemble in a Drama Series television award went to the now-completed HBO TV series Succession, which surprises few. But none of its actors received an individual award.

Elizabeth Debicki surprised with victory for playing Princess Diana in The crown, beat Succession rewards kingpin Sarah Snook and others. Earlier, Pedro Pascal had created a surprise by choosing a male actor in a drama series for HBO. The last of us on Kieran Culkin and others Succession stars.

The bear And Beef continued its Emmy-heavy awards season tonight with the winning FX series Together in a Comedy Series and stars Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri taking on male lead and female lead in a comedy. Ali Wong and Steven Yeun continued the year of big awards for Netflix Beef and its stars by taking on Female Actress in a TV movie or limited series.

The Stunt Ensemble awards were presented during the pre-show ceremony, with Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, part 1 And The last of us take the material.

From now on, The bear leads the peloton with his three victories, and Beef And The last of us are TV's other multiple winners, winning two each.

The In Memoriam segment remembered the cinema giants and lesser-known actors we've lost over the past year. Among them were Richard Roundtree, Glynis Johsn, David Soul, Angus Clous, David McCallum, Ray Stevenson, Jim Brown and Dick Butkis, Julian Sands, Burt Young, Adan Canto, Ron Cephas Jones, Maurince Hines, Chita Rivera, Tom Smothers, Suzanne. Somers, Richard Moll, Treat Williams, Michael Gambon, Tina Turner, Paul Reubens, Lance Reddick, Lee Sun-0kyun, Piper Laurie, Tom Sizemore, Joyce Randolph, Ryan O'Neal, Glenda Jackson, Andre Braugher, Alan Arkin, Carl Weathers , Matthew Perry and Harry Belafonte.

Tonight, in the running for the award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, are American fiction, Barbie, The color purple, Flower Moon Killers And Oppenheimer. The category is SAG's version of Best Picture and, more often than not, has produced interesting upsets that have sent films such as Parasite, CODA and others to the glory of the Oscar for best film. All SAG Ensemble nominees, except Purple color are also in the running for the best Oscar.

Spanning 15 categories from film and television, including stunt performers, the SAG Awards have no host but many A-list talents nominated and featured. This latest lineup includes Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, Jessica Chastain, Jennifer Aniston and a the devil wears Prada reunion of Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt.

And there was one special person for her career tonight: EGOT winner Barbra Streisand received the 2024 SAG Lifetime Achievement Award.

“It’s such a wonderful reward to receive because you know you’re going to get it. …You all know what I mean,” she said agreeing. Streisand then recalled her early roles and the influence of “her first crush” Marlon Brando and others from “that imaginary world.” I didn't like reality – I wanted to make films. …Somehow it all came true.

She added: “I want to thank SAG-AFTRA and tell my fellow actors and directors. I love working with you.

Earlier, stunt honors were handed out on tonight's red carpet, with Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, part one winner for cinema and The last of us winner for television.

Here are all the winners so far from the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards, followed by the remaining nominees:

Winners

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer – “Oppenheimer”

Outstanding Ensemble Performance in a Drama Series

Succession

Nicolas Braun as Greg Hirsch

Juliana Canfield as Jess Jordan

Brian Cox as Logan Roy

Kieran Culkin as Roman Roy

Dagmara Dominczyk as Karolina Novotney

Peter Friedman as Frank Vernon

Justine Lupe as Willa

Matthew Macfadyen as Tom Wambsgans

Arian Moayed as Stewy Hosseini

Scott Nicholson as Colin Stiles

David Rasche as Karl Müller

Alan Ruck as Connor Roy

Alexander Skarsgård as Lukas Matsson

J. Smith-Cameron as Gerri Kellman

Sarah Snook as Shiv Roy

Fisher Stevens as Hugo Baker

Jeremy Strong as Kendall Roy

Zoë Winters as Kerry Castellabate

Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Drama Series

Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana – “The Crown”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Robert Downey Jr. as Lewis Strauss – “Oppenheimer”

Outstanding Ensemble Performance in a Comedy Series

The bear

Lionel Boyce as Marcus

José Cervantes Jr. as Angel

Liza Colón-Zayas as Tina

Ayo Edebiri as Sydney Adamu

Abby Elliott as Natalie “Sugar” Berzatto

Richard Esteras as Manny

Edwin Lee Gibson as Ebraheim

Molly Gordon as Claire

Corey Hendrix as Sweeps

Matty Matheson as Neil Fak

Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Richard “Richie” Jerimovich

Oliver Platt as Jimmy “Cicero” Kalinowski

Jeremy Allen White as Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series

Steven Yeun as Danny Cho – “Beef”

Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role

Da'vine Joy Randolph as Mary Lamb – “The Holdovers”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Pedro Pascal as Joel – “The Last of Us”

Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Comedy Series

Ayo Edebiri as Sydney Adamu – “The Bear”

Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a TV Movie or Limited Series

Ali Wong as Amy Lau – “Beef”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Jeremy Allen White as Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto – “The Bear”

Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a film

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, part 1

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

The last of us

Nominees

THEATER FILM

Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role

Annette Bening as Diana Nyad – “Nyad”

Lily Gladstone as Mollie Burkhart – “The Flower Moon Killers”

Carey Mulligan as Felicia Montealegre – “Maestro”

Margot Robbie as Barbie – “Barbie”

Emma Stone as Bella Baxter – “Poor Things”

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

American fiction

Erika Alexander as Coraline

Adam Brody as Wiley Valdespino

Sterling K. Brown as Clifford Ellison

Keith David as Willy the Wonker

John Ortiz as Arthur

Issa Rae as Sintara Golden

Tracee Ellis Ross as Lisa Ellison

Leslie Uggams as Agnes Ellison

Jeffrey Wright as Thelonious “Monk” Ellison

barbie

Michael Cera as Allan

Will Ferrell as CEO of Mattel

America Ferrera as Gloria

Ryan Gosling as Ken

Ariana Greenblatt as Sasha

Kate McKinnon as Barbie

Helen Mirren as narrator

Rhea Perlman as Ruth

Issa Rae as Barbie

Margot Robbie as Barbie

The color purple

Halle Bailey as Young Nettie

Fantasia Barrino as Celie

Jon Batiste as Grady

Danielle Brooks as Sofia

Ciara as Nettie

Colman Domingo as Mister

Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor as Mom

Louis Gossett, Jr. as Ol' Mister

Corey Hawkins as Harpo

Taraji P. Henson as Shug Avery

Phylicia Pearl Mpasi as young Célie

Gabriella Wilson “ELLE” as Squeak

Flower Moon Killers

Cardinal Tantoo as Lizzie Q

Robert De Niro as William Hale

Leonardo Dicaprio as Ernest Burkhart

Brendan Fraser as W.S. Hamilton

Lily Gladstone as Mollie Burkhart

John Lithgow as Prosecutor Peter Leaward

Jesse Plemons as Tom White

Oppenheimer

Casey Affleck as Boris Pasch

Emily Blunt as Kitty Oppenheimer

Kenneth Branagh as Niels Bohr

Matt Damon as Leslie Groves

Robert Downey Jr. as Lewis Strauss

Josh Hartnett as Ernest Lawrence

Rami Malek as David Hill

Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer

Florence Pugh as Jean Tatlock