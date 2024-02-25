Entertainment
List of 2024 SAG Awards winners
Refresh to latest: Awards season is coming to a close, and on Saturday, the actors are getting their close-up.
The 30th edition of the SAG Awards is presented at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, and Cillian Murphy may have stolen the status of Oscar favorite. Leftovers star Paul Giamatti taking home the win for male actor in a leading role for Oppenheimer.
Robert Downey Jr won Best Supporting Male Actor for Oppenheimer in a mini-upset. But the night's top film award wasn't much of a surprise as Da'vine Joy Randolph continued her awards season dominance with a supporting win for Leftovers.
The prestigious Ensemble in a Drama Series television award went to the now-completed HBO TV series Succession, which surprises few. But none of its actors received an individual award.
Elizabeth Debicki surprised with victory for playing Princess Diana in The crown, beat Succession rewards kingpin Sarah Snook and others. Earlier, Pedro Pascal had created a surprise by choosing a male actor in a drama series for HBO. The last of us on Kieran Culkin and others Succession stars.
The bear And Beef continued its Emmy-heavy awards season tonight with the winning FX series Together in a Comedy Series and stars Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri taking on male lead and female lead in a comedy. Ali Wong and Steven Yeun continued the year of big awards for Netflix Beef and its stars by taking on Female Actress in a TV movie or limited series.
The Stunt Ensemble awards were presented during the pre-show ceremony, with Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, part 1 And The last of us take the material.
From now on, The bear leads the peloton with his three victories, and Beef And The last of us are TV's other multiple winners, winning two each.
The In Memoriam segment remembered the cinema giants and lesser-known actors we've lost over the past year. Among them were Richard Roundtree, Glynis Johsn, David Soul, Angus Clous, David McCallum, Ray Stevenson, Jim Brown and Dick Butkis, Julian Sands, Burt Young, Adan Canto, Ron Cephas Jones, Maurince Hines, Chita Rivera, Tom Smothers, Suzanne. Somers, Richard Moll, Treat Williams, Michael Gambon, Tina Turner, Paul Reubens, Lance Reddick, Lee Sun-0kyun, Piper Laurie, Tom Sizemore, Joyce Randolph, Ryan O'Neal, Glenda Jackson, Andre Braugher, Alan Arkin, Carl Weathers , Matthew Perry and Harry Belafonte.
Tonight, in the running for the award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, are American fiction, Barbie, The color purple, Flower Moon Killers And Oppenheimer. The category is SAG's version of Best Picture and, more often than not, has produced interesting upsets that have sent films such as Parasite, CODA and others to the glory of the Oscar for best film. All SAG Ensemble nominees, except Purple color are also in the running for the best Oscar.
Spanning 15 categories from film and television, including stunt performers, the SAG Awards have no host but many A-list talents nominated and featured. This latest lineup includes Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, Jessica Chastain, Jennifer Aniston and a the devil wears Prada reunion of Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt.
And there was one special person for her career tonight: EGOT winner Barbra Streisand received the 2024 SAG Lifetime Achievement Award.
“It’s such a wonderful reward to receive because you know you’re going to get it. …You all know what I mean,” she said agreeing. Streisand then recalled her early roles and the influence of “her first crush” Marlon Brando and others from “that imaginary world.” I didn't like reality – I wanted to make films. …Somehow it all came true.
She added: “I want to thank SAG-AFTRA and tell my fellow actors and directors. I love working with you.
Earlier, stunt honors were handed out on tonight's red carpet, with Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, part one winner for cinema and The last of us winner for television.
Here are all the winners so far from the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards, followed by the remaining nominees:
Winners
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer – “Oppenheimer”
Outstanding Ensemble Performance in a Drama Series
Succession
Nicolas Braun as Greg Hirsch
Juliana Canfield as Jess Jordan
Brian Cox as Logan Roy
Kieran Culkin as Roman Roy
Dagmara Dominczyk as Karolina Novotney
Peter Friedman as Frank Vernon
Justine Lupe as Willa
Matthew Macfadyen as Tom Wambsgans
Arian Moayed as Stewy Hosseini
Scott Nicholson as Colin Stiles
David Rasche as Karl Müller
Alan Ruck as Connor Roy
Alexander Skarsgård as Lukas Matsson
J. Smith-Cameron as Gerri Kellman
Sarah Snook as Shiv Roy
Fisher Stevens as Hugo Baker
Jeremy Strong as Kendall Roy
Zoë Winters as Kerry Castellabate
Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Drama Series
Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana – “The Crown”
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Robert Downey Jr. as Lewis Strauss – “Oppenheimer”
Outstanding Ensemble Performance in a Comedy Series
The bear
Lionel Boyce as Marcus
José Cervantes Jr. as Angel
Liza Colón-Zayas as Tina
Ayo Edebiri as Sydney Adamu
Abby Elliott as Natalie “Sugar” Berzatto
Richard Esteras as Manny
Edwin Lee Gibson as Ebraheim
Molly Gordon as Claire
Corey Hendrix as Sweeps
Matty Matheson as Neil Fak
Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Richard “Richie” Jerimovich
Oliver Platt as Jimmy “Cicero” Kalinowski
Jeremy Allen White as Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series
Steven Yeun as Danny Cho – “Beef”
Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Da'vine Joy Randolph as Mary Lamb – “The Holdovers”
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Pedro Pascal as Joel – “The Last of Us”
Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Comedy Series
Ayo Edebiri as Sydney Adamu – “The Bear”
Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a TV Movie or Limited Series
Ali Wong as Amy Lau – “Beef”
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Jeremy Allen White as Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto – “The Bear”
Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a film
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, part 1
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
The last of us
Nominees
THEATER FILM
Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Annette Bening as Diana Nyad – “Nyad”
Lily Gladstone as Mollie Burkhart – “The Flower Moon Killers”
Carey Mulligan as Felicia Montealegre – “Maestro”
Margot Robbie as Barbie – “Barbie”
Emma Stone as Bella Baxter – “Poor Things”
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
American fiction
Erika Alexander as Coraline
Adam Brody as Wiley Valdespino
Sterling K. Brown as Clifford Ellison
Keith David as Willy the Wonker
John Ortiz as Arthur
Issa Rae as Sintara Golden
Tracee Ellis Ross as Lisa Ellison
Leslie Uggams as Agnes Ellison
Jeffrey Wright as Thelonious “Monk” Ellison
barbie
Michael Cera as Allan
Will Ferrell as CEO of Mattel
America Ferrera as Gloria
Ryan Gosling as Ken
Ariana Greenblatt as Sasha
Kate McKinnon as Barbie
Helen Mirren as narrator
Rhea Perlman as Ruth
Issa Rae as Barbie
Margot Robbie as Barbie
The color purple
Halle Bailey as Young Nettie
Fantasia Barrino as Celie
Jon Batiste as Grady
Danielle Brooks as Sofia
Ciara as Nettie
Colman Domingo as Mister
Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor as Mom
Louis Gossett, Jr. as Ol' Mister
Corey Hawkins as Harpo
Taraji P. Henson as Shug Avery
Phylicia Pearl Mpasi as young Célie
Gabriella Wilson “ELLE” as Squeak
Flower Moon Killers
Cardinal Tantoo as Lizzie Q
Robert De Niro as William Hale
Leonardo Dicaprio as Ernest Burkhart
Brendan Fraser as W.S. Hamilton
Lily Gladstone as Mollie Burkhart
John Lithgow as Prosecutor Peter Leaward
Jesse Plemons as Tom White
Oppenheimer
Casey Affleck as Boris Pasch
Emily Blunt as Kitty Oppenheimer
Kenneth Branagh as Niels Bohr
Matt Damon as Leslie Groves
Robert Downey Jr. as Lewis Strauss
Josh Hartnett as Ernest Lawrence
Rami Malek as David Hill
Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer
Florence Pugh as Jean Tatlock
|
