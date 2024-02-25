The SAG Awards are underway on Netflix, with awards for Ayo Edebiri and Pedro Pascal

(AP) – DaVine Joy Randolph won Best Supporting Actress at the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, cementing her status as Oscar favorite.

Randolph's performance in Alexander Paynes The Leftovers was a breakthrough role for the 37-year-old actor. Today, she looks set to win the Oscar.

To all the actors still waiting in the wings for their chance, let me tell you: your life can change in a day, Randolph said. It's not a question of if, but when. Keep on going.

The 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards, broadcast live for the first time on Netflix, kicked off Saturday with Oscar momentum for lead nominees Oppenheimer and Barbie. The unhosted ceremony began at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles.

Personally, I can't wait to come home and have Netflix recommend this series to me based on all the other stuff I watch myself in, Idris Elba joked while launching the series.

After more than two decades of broadcasting on TNT and TBS with declining viewership, Netflix acquired the rights to broadcast the SAG Awards in early 2023. This meant different rules, including banning advertising and allowing limited language. rude. Elba, who kicked off the show on stage, offered a delicate dance.

Don't say anything you wouldn't say in front of Oprah, said Elba, who quickly added an expletive.

This year, the SAG Awards follow a grueling strike lasting several months during which the SAG-AFTRA union fought a bitter battle on a number of issues. Much of the work stoppage was prompted by changes in the film and television industry brought about by streaming and a sea change led by Netflix.

It didn't take long for the evening's hosts to snag their own prize. Ali Wong, who sported one of the most eye-catching looks on the red carpet, won Best Female Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series for the Netflix series Beef. Later, his co-star Steven Yeun also won.

The Bear also continued its award streak, winning Best Comedy Series and awards for Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri.

The new streaming platform was sure to shine even more light on one of the most closely watched predictors of the Oscars. Voting for the Oscars ends Tuesday. The lack of ad breaks has led to some notable adjustments. Shortly after their victory, many of the winners were interviewed backstage, sometimes charmingly, sometimes awkwardly, by red carpet co-host Tan France.

Pedro Pascal, looking very surprised, won the award for best male actor in a drama series for This Is Us.

This is wrong for several reasons, Pascal said. I'm a little drunk. I thought I might get drunk.

Two stunt ensemble awards were announced during the red carpet. These went to the stuntmen of Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One, in the film category, and of The Last of Us on television.

The SAG Life Achievement Award is presented to be given to Barbra Streisand.

The Saturday show was one of Netflix's most significant forays into live streaming events. Netflix has already organized a live Chris Rock comedy speciala celebrity golf tournament and a live Love Is Blind reunion episode that was marred by technical difficulties. But Netflix is ​​preparing to do more. On March 3, it will broadcast a live tennis event.

___

Follow AP Film Writer Jake Coyle on: http://twitter.com/jakecoyleAP

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.