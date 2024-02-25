Entertainment
The SAG Awards are underway on Netflix, with awards for Ayo Edebiri and Pedro Pascal
(AP) – DaVine Joy Randolph won Best Supporting Actress at the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, cementing her status as Oscar favorite.
Randolph's performance in Alexander Paynes The Leftovers was a breakthrough role for the 37-year-old actor. Today, she looks set to win the Oscar.
To all the actors still waiting in the wings for their chance, let me tell you: your life can change in a day, Randolph said. It's not a question of if, but when. Keep on going.
The 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards, broadcast live for the first time on Netflix, kicked off Saturday with Oscar momentum for lead nominees Oppenheimer and Barbie. The unhosted ceremony began at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles.
Personally, I can't wait to come home and have Netflix recommend this series to me based on all the other stuff I watch myself in, Idris Elba joked while launching the series.
After more than two decades of broadcasting on TNT and TBS with declining viewership, Netflix acquired the rights to broadcast the SAG Awards in early 2023. This meant different rules, including banning advertising and allowing limited language. rude. Elba, who kicked off the show on stage, offered a delicate dance.
Don't say anything you wouldn't say in front of Oprah, said Elba, who quickly added an expletive.
This year, the SAG Awards follow a grueling strike lasting several months during which the SAG-AFTRA union fought a bitter battle on a number of issues. Much of the work stoppage was prompted by changes in the film and television industry brought about by streaming and a sea change led by Netflix.
It didn't take long for the evening's hosts to snag their own prize. Ali Wong, who sported one of the most eye-catching looks on the red carpet, won Best Female Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series for the Netflix series Beef. Later, his co-star Steven Yeun also won.
The Bear also continued its award streak, winning Best Comedy Series and awards for Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri.
The new streaming platform was sure to shine even more light on one of the most closely watched predictors of the Oscars. Voting for the Oscars ends Tuesday. The lack of ad breaks has led to some notable adjustments. Shortly after their victory, many of the winners were interviewed backstage, sometimes charmingly, sometimes awkwardly, by red carpet co-host Tan France.
Pedro Pascal, looking very surprised, won the award for best male actor in a drama series for This Is Us.
This is wrong for several reasons, Pascal said. I'm a little drunk. I thought I might get drunk.
Two stunt ensemble awards were announced during the red carpet. These went to the stuntmen of Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One, in the film category, and of The Last of Us on television.
The SAG Life Achievement Award is presented to be given to Barbra Streisand.
The Saturday show was one of Netflix's most significant forays into live streaming events. Netflix has already organized a live Chris Rock comedy speciala celebrity golf tournament and a live Love Is Blind reunion episode that was marred by technical difficulties. But Netflix is preparing to do more. On March 3, it will broadcast a live tennis event.
___
Follow AP Film Writer Jake Coyle on: http://twitter.com/jakecoyleAP
Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.wlbt.com/2024/02/25/sag-awards-are-underway-netflix-with-awards-ayo-edebiri-pedro-pascal/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The SAG Awards are underway on Netflix, with awards for Ayo Edebiri and Pedro Pascal
- Georgia Football hires James Coley as wide receivers coach
- South Carolina primary: Trump's GOP field advantage is everywhere
- List of 2024 SAG Awards winners
- Latest financial news, today's financial news in Bangladesh
- New South Wales Blues vs Western Australia live scorecard, Taylor Swift fans, teams, toss, start time, video, cricket news
- Junior League of Sioux City is having a big sale with prom fast approaching
- Rishi Sunak and Boris Johnson show unity on Ukraine and strengthen the future of the Conservative Party
- Experimental technology made historic Odysseus' moon landing possible
- Dallas hosts the San Jose Earthquakes in their season opener
- Donald Trump wins South Carolina primary, Networks project
- Foreign media highlights Prabowo-Jokowi relations and the future of Rotary