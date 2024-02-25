Star Wars actor Billy Dee Williams responds to LGBTQIA+ rumors





Billy Dee Williamsbest known for his role as Lando Calrissian in the 'Star Wars' franchise, responds to rumors that he is part of the LGBTQIA+ community. The 86-year-old actor has spent nearly 80 years both on screen and stage, but he has also spent most of his life in the arts industry, even starting life as a painter. Now, for the first time, the actor from “Star Wars” completely lets his walls down as he discusses his decades-long career in his memoir, “What Have We Here?” » Did Billy Dee Williams Attend Secret Gay Parties?! MEGA While promoting his new memoir, Williams addressed rumors that he was part of the LGBTQIA+ community, which many believe could have ruined his career. The actor says he was always comfortable around members of the LGBTQIA+ community – and admitted to attending secret gay parties in the basement of the Metropolitan Opera. It all seemed very normal to me, he shared about this period of his life. I've been there my whole life, so I've never really thought about it. While promoting his book, he spoke about the rumors, saying they never bothered him. I’ve been called the closet queen,” he said. Page sixadding: But I don't pay much attention to all that. MEGA This comes a few years after Williams, who was the first black character in the “Star Wars” universe, called himself a “colored” person. I consider myself a relatively colorful character who doesn’t take himself too seriously,” he said. Squire at the time, adding: “and you see, I say himself and herself, because I also consider myself feminine and masculine.” LGBTQ rights group Human Rights Campaign later took to social media to congratulate Williams for coming out and living her truth fluidly. However, the “Star Wars” actor later clarified his comments, saying he was actually talking about men getting in touch with the softer side of themselves. There's a phrase that was coined by Carl G. Jung, who was a psychiatrist, who was a contemporary of Sigmund Freud, and they had differences of opinion because they had different ideas on the subject. What do you call this? Awareness. Unconscious. It’s collective unconsciousness,” he said. The Undefeated. Billy Dee Williams says he 'identifies as a man' MEGA But he invented an expression: Anima animus. And anima means it's the feminine counterpart of the masculine self, and the animus is the masculine counterpart of the woman, Williams continued. He then clarified: So that's what I was referring to. I was talking about men getting in touch with their feminine side. I wasn't talking about sex, I wasn't talking about being gay or straight. People should read [Jung]. I mean, it would be an interesting education for a lot of people. He later stated that he identifies as a man and is not gay. Billy Dee Williams' new memoir, “What Have We Got Here?” » is out now.

