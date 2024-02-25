Where to watch live, what to know





Since Netflix branched out into original films, the streaming service has become an annual force in Hollywood's awards season. Saturday, atScreen Actors Guild Awardshe will also act as host. The 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards will be broadcast live on Netflix for the first time, starting at 8 p.m. Eastern Time. The ceremony, which will take place at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles, is expected to find a much wider audience than in recent years and not only because it presentsanother battle between Oppenheimer and Barbie,the main candidates. After more than two decades of broadcasting on TNT and TBS with declining viewership, Netflix acquired the rights to broadcast the SAG Awards in early 2023. Last year, before Netflix could prepare its platform for the event, the SAG Awardsbroadcast live on the Netflix YouTube channel.This time, the SAGs will be broadcast live to Netflix's 260 million subscribers worldwide. HOW TO WATCH THE SHOW It's simple: stream it on Netflix. The ceremony will last approximately two hours without commercial breaks. For anyone catching up later, the series will remain on Netflix for 28 days. It's one of the service's most significant forays into live streaming events. Netflix has already organized a liveChris Rock comedy speciala celebrity golf tournament and a live Love Is Blind reunion episode that wasmarred by technical difficulties. But Netflix is ​​preparing to do more. On March 3, it will broadcast a live tennis event. WHAT ARE THE FAVORITES? Favorite movie you may have ever heard isOppenheimer. Christopher Nolan's atomic epic is up for four major awards, including SAG's top honor, Best Ensemble. But Greta Gerwigs barbie is also up for four awards and could challenge Oppenheimer for best overall. Oscar voters will be paying attention. Voting for the Oscars is underway and will conclude at the end of Tuesday. Three of the last four SAG Ensemble winners have won Best Picture at the Academy Awards. Everything Everywhere All at Once, CODA and Parasite all won SAG Awards before triumphing at the Oscars. The exception was the 2021 winner, The Trial of the Chicago 7. Among the television nominees, Succession will look to add to its Emmy and Golden Globe haul. It’s up for five awards. Also featured are The Bear, Ted Lasso, Beef and The Last of Us. WHERE IS THE BIGGEST DRAMA? While some categories have seemed foolproof for weeks, like supporting actress DaVine's favorite Joy Randolph (The Holdovers), a few of the biggest awards are less certain. The most watched competitions in the evenings are those for the main actor awards. Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer) may have a slight edge for best male actor, although Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers) is neck and neck with him. The same could be said for best female actor, where Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon) or Emma Stone (Poor Things) could win. WHAT ELSE SHOULD YOU EXPECT? The SAG Lifetime Achievement Awardwill be presented to Barbra Streisand. Presenters include a trio of A Devil Wears Prada stars: Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt. This year, the SAG Awards also followa grueling strike lasting several monthsduring which the SAG-AFTRA union fought a bitter battle on a number of issues. Much of the work stoppage was prompted by changes in the film and television industry brought about by streaming, a sea change led by Netflix.

