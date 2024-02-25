Saripodhaa Sanivaaram: Nani unleashes her rage in the first teaser. Watch

Nani's fans have been in for a treat as the teaser of her upcoming film Saripodhaa Sanivaaram is now out. On Saturday, the makers released the one-minute teaser of Saripodhaa Sanivaaram which sees Nani reprising his action hero avatar, promising lots of action. Vivek Athreya's film releases on August 29. (Also Read: Hi Nanna Day 2 Box Office Collection: Nani and Mrunal Thakur's Film Grosses $650,000 in the US, Taking India's Total to 8.9 million) Nani in a still from the teaser of Saripodhaa Sanivaaram.

About the teaser of Saripodhaa Sanivaaram

The first teaser of Saripodhaa Sanivaaram begins with SJ Suryah's voiceover revealing that Rage has many forms. He continues in his menacing baritone that this rage can become dangerous when it is unleashed methodically, one day a week. Has anyone seen such a maniac? he asks, as the teaser gives viewers their first glimpse of Nani beating up goons in style. The film revolves around a man who only gives vent to his anger on Saturdays. SJ Suryah plays the cop in the film and appears at the very end of the teaser. Priyanka Arul Mohan also stars in the film, although she was not seen in the teaser.

Sharing the teaser, DVV Entertainment wrote: Happy birthday brother @NameIsNani. Here is our MASS treat for all… Preview of Saripodhaa Sanivaaram.

Fan reactions

Reacting to the trailer, one fan commented: Looks intense. We wish the team great success. Another fan said: Blockbuster vibes already! A comment also said: According to the title, it's Saturday and it's his birthday this year. It's also Saturday. What a well-planned, incredible scenario!

Nani was last seen in Hi Nanna. It featured Nani as a single parent, Viraj, taking care of his 6-year-old daughter (Kaira Khanna). Mrunal Thakur is seen alongside Nani in the film which explores how the father-daughter's life changes once Mrunal enters the picture. The film was well received by the audience upon its release on December 7.

