Berlin Film Festival 2024 Winners List

Dahomeya documentary by French-Senegalese filmmaker Mati Diop, won the Golden Bear for best film at the 74th Berlin International Film Festival.

This multi-faceted docu-fiction essay explores the return, in November 2021, of royal treasures plundered from the African kingdom of Dahomey from Paris to the present-day Republic of Benin, examining the complex response of the Beninese, whose culture has developed since more than a century. more than a century without these artifacts.

As he took the stage to accept his award, Diop made a direct political statement, shouting: “I stand with Palestine!”

President of the jury, the Oscar winner 12 years of slavery And Black Panther Actor Lupita Nyong'o announced the winner of the Golden Bear on Saturday evening from the stage of the Berlinale Palast. Nyong'o is the first black and first African to chair the Berlinale jury.

Dahomey is only the second African film to win the top prize in Berlin, after Mark Dornford-May's South African dramatic opera Breathe the breath (Carmen in Khayelitsha) in 2015. Arthouse streamer Mubi took over Dahomey for North America and much of the world under a deal announced Friday.

Dahomey is also the second consecutive documentary to win the Berlin Golden Bear, after On the Adamant by French filmmaker Nicolas Philibert last year.

Hong Sangsoo, a regular on the Berlinale awards scene — he won back-to-back Silver Bears in 2020 (The woman who ran), 2021 (Introduction) and 2022 (The novelist's film) — made it a quartet on Saturday, winning the Silver Bear Grand Jury Prize for A traveler's needs. The project marks her third collaboration with French star Isabelle Huppert, after In another country (2012) and Claire's camera (2017). Finecut sells A traveler's needs internationally.

Best Director honors went to Dominican filmmaker Nelson Carlos De Los Santos Arias for Pepe, an unclassifiable mix of documentary and fiction about a hippopotamus brought to Colombia by drug kingpin Pablo Escobar. (The film is narrated by the hippopotamus.) Bruno Dumont's science fiction parody The Empiresold by Memento International, won the jury's Silver Bear.

MCU alumnus Sebastian Stan won the Berlin Silver Bear for Best Lead Performance for his role in Aaron Schimberg's twisted fable set in New York. A different manin which he plays a man who undergoes radical plastic surgery and begins to question his own identity.

“This is my first European film festival,” Stan said. “For a little Romanian boy, this is very meaningful to me, so thank you.” A24 product A different man and released in the United States.

Sébastien Stan in A different man Faces to LLC

Emily Watson won best supporting actor for her role as a terrifying nun alongside star Cillian Murphy in Tim Mielants' Irish drama. Little things like these. FilmNation is handling international sales for the film.

As a gesture to the political debate around the war in Gaza, which has overshadowed much of the debate around cinema at this year's Berlinale, the international jury awarded a special documentary prize to No other land. The project, made by a collective of Israeli and Palestinian filmmakers, is a sobering look at the Israeli government's attempts to expel Palestinians from Masafer Yatta, a rural village in the occupied West Bank. No other land screened in Berlin's Panorama side section, where it won the audience award for best documentary. Taking the stage, two of the film's directors, an Israeli and a Palestinian, called on the “powerful people in this room” to call for a ceasefire in Gaza and to “end the occupation” of the West Bank by Israel. At the very least, one of the directors said, Germany should stop supplying weapons to Israel.

Juliana Rojas, who won the Rencontres award for best director for City; Fieldalso took advantage of the Berlinale stage to call for a ceasefire in Gaza, as did Ben Russell and co-director Guillaume Cailleau, winners of the Best Film award in the Encounters for Direct action. “We are against genocide,” Russell said.

Two of this year's critical favorites, Matthias Glasner's German melodrama Die (Dying) And The Devil's Bathan Austrian horror film Good night mom directors Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala both chose Silver Bears. Glasner received the award for best screenplay and The Devil's Bath Cinematographer Martin Gschlacht won a trophy in the “outstanding artistic contribution” category. The Match Factory sells Die worldwide, with Playtime management The Devil's Bath.

Lars Eidinger in Dying © Jakub Bejnarowicz _ Port-au-Prince, black and white, senator

This is the fifth and final Berlinale under the artistic direction of Carlo Chatrian, who, alongside Berlinale general director Mariëtte Rissenbeek, will depart after this year and be replaced by former London Film Festival director, Tricia Tuttle, who will take on a dual role.

Winners of the 74th Berlinale

Golden Bear for Best Film

Dahomey dir. Mati Diop

Silver Bear Jury Grand Prize

A traveler's needs dir. Hong Sangsoo

Jury Prize Silver Bear

The Empire you Bruno Dumont

Silver Bear for Best Director

Nelson Carlos De Los Santos Airs for Pepe

Silver Bear for Best Performance

Sébastien Stan for A different man

Silver Bear for Best Supporting Performance

Emily Watson for Little things like these

Silver Bear for Best Screenplay

Matthias Glasner for Die (Dying)

Silver Bear for Outstanding Artistic Contribution

Martin Gschlacht for the cinematography of The Devil's Bath

Best film

Direct action dir. Guillaume Cailleau, Ben Russell

Best Director

City; Field dir. Juliana Rojas

Special Jury Prize (ex aequo)

The great yawn of history dir. Aliyar Rasti, A little rain must fall directed by Qiu Yang

GWFF Award for Best First Feature Film

With Li never cry dir. Pham Ngoc Lan

Berlinale Documentary Prize

No other land rent Yuval Abraham, Basel Adra, Hamdan Ballal, Rachel Szor

Berlinale Short Film Prize

Golden Bear for Best Short Film

A strange turning point dir. Francisco Lezama

Jury Prize Silver Bear

Remnants of the hot day directed by Zhang Wenqian

A previous version of this story incorrectly identified actress Emily Watson as Emma Watson.