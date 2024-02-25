Quick recap: Michigan 74, Northwest 60





On the heels of a lopsided loss at Nebraska, Northwestern returned to friendly territory looking to regroup in its penultimate home game against Michigan on Saturday. Despite finding themselves in an early 7-0 hole after four scoreless possessions, the Wildcats (8-19, 3-13 Big Ten) managed to get back into contention after junior forward Caileigh Walsh made consecutive threes. In a low-scoring first-quarter affair that saw NU and its opponents shoot less than 30 percent from the field, coach Joe McKeown's team finished the first game trailing just two points. A hectic second quarter saw the momentum shift several times before a chaotic, high-scoring second half ensued. The Wolverines went on a 17-0 run to start the third quarter, increasing their lead to a game-high 19 points before NU responded with a 15-0 run. Despite a valiant comeback effort, the 'Cats were unable to secure the victory and ultimately lost 74-60. Here are three takeaways from NU's loss to Michigan: 1. The story of two remarkable sequences in the second half The 'Cats entered intermission trailing by just two points. Less than three minutes later, the gap approached the 20-point mark. In a drastic change, Michigan began the second half with a 17-0 scoring run that seemed to spoil any hopes of a victory for NU. After nearly identical performances in the first and second quarters, the 'Cats were outscored by 14 points in the third quarter, but came back in the final period on a 15-0 run. A dominant performance on both ends of the court sent the Wolverines into a nearly seven-minute scoring drought with two minutes left in the third quarter. 2. First-half fouls trigger early rotation changes Without the semblance of a consistent starting five, NU has relied heavily on production off the bench all season. Traditional players like junior forward Mercy Ademusayo and sophomore forward Alana Goodchild saw increased playing time throughout the season, including the opening minutes of Saturday's contest due to early foul issues . Walsh and senior forward Paige Mott each committed two quick personal fouls, causing them to spend a considerable portion of the first half on the bench. In a collective effort, twelve players played in the first half and the team accumulated 25 points off the bench. 3. Caileigh Walsh dominates the first half As McKeown's team appeared to succumb to its familiar shooting woes in the first quarter, a wide-open Walsh dropped back, planted his feet and drained a three, sparking the start of the 'Cats' comeback after an early hole . Known for her dominant physical presence and fierce battles in the paint, Walsh unexpectedly showed off her long-range skills, sinking three baskets in the first half. In just 10 minutes in the first half, Walsh scored 12 of the team's 28 points on 4-of-7 shooting. E-mail: [email protected] Twitter: @AudreyPachuta Related stories: A Quick recap: Nebraska 75, Northwest 50 A Quick recap: Minnesota 88, Northwest 63 A Northwestern falls to Purdue in its 15th double-digit loss of the season

