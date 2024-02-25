Julianne Moore says death is the worst part of life | Entertainment

Julianne Moore says the worst thing in life is that we are all rushing towards death.
The Hannibal actress, 63, opened up about the reality of mortality when asked how she feels about aging, saying it's another way of asking someone what how he feels about the reality of his death.
She told The Daily Telegraphs magazine: It's the same for everyone, isn't it? We were all going to die. There's the whole beauty industry, that's one thing, and it's really about business.
But what we all really fear is death, and that's the worst.
So when you asked me how I felt, I was like, You mean I'm going to die? That I'm closer to dying than before?
Because that's what it's about. If I'm lucky, I'll live a long time and be able to do a little more of what I do.
Revealing how miraculous she thinks it is to be able to make a living from acting, Julianne added: I feel like it's a miracle that I do what I do, and I'm able to support myself to my needs by doing so.
It's an exploration of all kinds of human behavior, the good, the bad and the ugly.
There are a million things you can explore, playing someone from another era, from another culture, whose behavior is scandalous, that you would never dare to do in real life.
Mum-of-two Julianne, who has daughter Liv, 21, and son Caleb, 26, with actor husband Bart Freundlich, 54, also said she finds such comfort in life by moving on from time with her family that she turned down a series of roles when they were growing up if it would take away her home in America.
She said: When my kids were little or in high school, I just didn't want to participate. Everything I did had to be in New York, otherwise I could leave in small chunks or in the summer.
I really, really enjoyed having a family. I wanted my children to feel rooted somewhere.
I wanted the experience of being in a family, and that meant making certain work choices that would allow me to do that.
It's a very different situation when you can just get up and leave. But it remains a challenge. You say to yourself: Wait, wait, where is my life?