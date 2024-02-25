Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024: Oppenheimer dominates with big wins | Culture

Christopher Nolan's hit biopic Oppenheimer dominated this year's Screen Actors Guild awards.

The cast of the biographical epic won best ensemble, ahead of Barbie and Killers of the Flower Moon. Cillian Murphy cast a male actor in a lead role, also contested by Paul Giamatti and Jeffrey Wright. “It's extremely, extremely special to me because it's coming from you guys,” he told the audience at the Los Angeles Shrine Auditorium.

Robert Downey Jr won Best Supporting Male Actor for playing Lewis Strauss in the film. The actor previously won a Sag Award for Ally McBeal in 2001.

Lily Gladstone won for actress in a leading role in Killers of the Flower Moon, beating out Emma Stone and Margot Robbie. It's been a difficult year for all of us, she said before referring to the actors' strike of 2023. We bring empathy to a world that needs it so much, she added.

Holdovers star DaVine Joy Randolph has been named best supporting actress after winning a string of awards this season, including a Bafta and a Golden Globe. She called director Alexander Payne a true dream for every actor and told actors who are still waiting for a breakout: Your life can change in a day and it's not a question of if but when, keep going.

DaVine Joy Randolph accepts the award for Best Supporting Actress for The Holdovers. Photograph: Caroline Brehman/EPA

In a surprise win, The Last of Us star Pedro Pascal won the award for male actor in a drama series, beating out three other Succession stars, including recent Emmy winners Kieran Culkin and Matthew Macfadyen. He joked in his speech that he was drunk because he didn't think he would win. I'm going to have a panic attack and I'm going to leave, he says at the end.

Elizabeth Debicki was nominated for actress in a drama series for The Crown, beating Sarah Snook Estates. But the final season of HBO's hit financial drama won the night's big TV award for drama ensemble. Star Alan Ruck called the victory a last hurray.

The Bear won three awards, including comedy ensemble, against Abbott Elementary and Only Murders in the Building. Jeremy Allen White was also named Outstanding Male Actor in a Comedy Series for his role. Wow, they give you a lot of time on this one but that's all I have! he joked at the end of his speech. Her co-star Ayo Edebiri won for actress in a comedy series after recently winning an Emmy and a Golden Globe for the role.

Ali Wong won another award for her role in the Netflix series Beef, winning for Best Actress in a TV Movie or Limited Series, while her co-star Steven Yeun also won for Male Actor.

Barbra Streisand received a lifetime achievement award. Photograph: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

This year's lifetime achievement award went to Barbra Streisand, introduced by Jennifer Aniston, who said she was inspired by her magic, and Bradley Cooper, who called her a true author. In accepting the award, Streisand said she was very proud to have been a member of the union for 60 years. I never went to college, I always thought theater was my education, she said. She talked about Jewish studio heads who changed their names to escape bigotry in Europe. I dream of a world where such prejudices are a thing of the past, she said to applause.

Last year, Sag members went on strike for fairer contract terms. In the introduction, Idris Elba paid tribute to all those who stood up in solidarity with the members. Later in the evening, Sag-aftra President Fran Drescher spoke to the audience about the strike. You survived with courage and conviction the longest strike in the history of our unions, she declared before thanking the actors for their collective dignity and their perseverance. She added: AI will lock us in a matrix where no one will know what is real.

The ceremony was made available on Netflix, a rare example of the streamer dabbling in live programming. This is the second year the platform has had rights to the awards, with last year's ceremony hosted on Netflix's YouTube page.

This year, the Oscars ceremony takes place on March 10.