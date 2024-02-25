Entertainment
Barbra Streisand's SAG Life Award speech praises the 'dreamers' who built Hollywood
In a reflective and heartfelt speech, Barbra Streisand accepted the SAG Life Achievement Award on Saturday, paying tribute to the industry's roots and touting her enduring passion for the craft.
“For a few hours, people could sit in a theater and escape from their own problems – what an idea! Moving images on a screen,” she said in remarks that followed a nearly minute-long standing ovation as she took the stage.
“I can't help but think of the people who built this industry. Ironically, they were also escaping their own problems,” she continued in a contemplative but forceful tone. Samuel Goldwyn, Louis B. Mayer, and the four Warner Brothers (all Jews who changed their names upon arriving in America, Streisand noted) “were fleeing all the prejudice they faced in Eastern Europe, simply because of their religion. And they were dreamers too, like all of us here tonight. And now I dream of a world where such prejudices are a thing of the past.”
The 81-year-old honoree also praised two Hollywood figures who played an outsized role in her ability to move away from singing and Broadway. “I was very lucky to have two brilliant men on my first film, Funny girl: William Wyer, the director, and his cinematographer, Harry Stradling,” Streisand recounted of the 1968 release. “These two men were extraordinary. They had no problem with a young woman who had opinions. I could suggest scene ideas to Willy and try out various lighting effects with Harry and they never put me down. Looking back, they were really ahead of their time, and it was fantastic. And that set the tone for my whole career, actually.
Taking less time than the two presenters (Jennifer Aniston and Bradley Cooper) who introduced her, Streisand covered some of her work in her recently released memoir, My name is Barbra. She remembers eating ice cream in her Brooklyn apartment and frequently going out to watch movies, including Guys and dolls in 1955. The 25-cent ticket for this musical at Loews Kings offered a big dose of Hollywood glamor (“The sets! Oh my God, compared to our apartment, where my mother covered everything in plastic”), plus Marlon Brando ( “my first crush”).
After beginning her speech by emphasizing that she has been a member of SAG for 60 years, Streisand came full circle at the end, celebrating the nature of acting and the always empowering experience of witnessing great performances. “I never went to college,” she said. “I always thought acting was my education.”
Praise for the recently released French film A Beautiful Race (Driving Madeline) and its 95-year-old star, Line Renaud, Streisand said it showed “how you can make a deep connection with someone just by telling the truth.” It reminded me once again how much I love cinema and why we all strive to make the best films possible. And so many people who have done that are sitting here tonight in this building. Addressing the actors and directors, she added: “I loved working with you, acting with you and experiencing this wonderful magic of the films with you. Most of all, I want to thank you for giving me so much joy, just by watching you all on the screen.
The SAG honor joins a mantle full of career honors for Streisand. She received a Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2015, a Kennedy Center Honor in 2008, an AFI Live Achievement Award in 2001, and a Cecil B. DeMille Award from the Golden Globes in 1999.
Streisand is an EGOT winner with two Oscars (best actress for Funny girl in 1968 and original song for the theme of love A star is born in 1977), four Emmy Awards, 10 Grammys and a Tony Award for Star of the Decade in 1970. The latter came after nominations for musicals I can get it for you in bulk in 1962, during her acting debut and originating the role of Fanny Brice in the stage version of Funny girl in 1964.
