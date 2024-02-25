“Oppenheimer” wins first prize at the Screen Actors Guild Awards

“Oppenheimer” continued to march through awards season in Hollywood on Saturday, taking home the top prize, for its outstanding casting, as well as awards for Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr., at the 30th Annual Screen Actors Awards Guild Awards.

As the Oscars approach, Christopher Nolan's hit biopic is already a winner at the Golden Globes and the BAFTAs – is looking more and more like the favorite. The SAG Awards, one of the most telling predictors of the Oscars, will only add to the momentum of “Oppenheimer,” the leading Oscar nominee with 13 nominations.

Kenneth Branagh, Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr. and the cast of 'Oppenheimer' at the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images



The SAG Awards don't always mean Oscar success. Two of the guild's last five winners (“The Trial of the Chicago 7” and “Black Panther”) lost at the Oscars. But over the past two years, the top five SAG awards — best ensemble and four acting winners — have corresponded with future Oscar winners, including the ensembles for “Everywhere All at Once” and “CODA.”

This could mean that the SAGs offer a preview to the Oscars in two of the closest competitions: best actor and best actress.

The most exciting win of the evening went to Lily Gladstone for actress in a leading role in Martin Scorsese's “Killers of the Flower Moon.” No category was more hotly contested, with analysts split evenly between Gladstone and Emma Stone for “Poor Things.”

But Gladstone won on Saturday and the crowd erupted. Stone also stood up and applauded vigorously. Gladstone matters more than any other Oscar contender this year. His victory would be a first for Native Americans.

Lily Gladstone wins Best Female Actor in a Leading Role for “Killers of the Flower Moon” at the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images



Murphy and Paul Giamatti (“The Holdovers”) were also seen going neck and neck. But Murphy has now won at the SAGs, BAFTAs and Globes, suggesting he has a clear advantage heading into the Oscars.

Robert Downey Jr. and Da'Vine Joy Randolph each won for their supporting performances, solidifying their status as Oscar favorites.

Downey Jr., accepting his first SAG Award for a film role for his performance in Christopher Nolan's “Oppenheimer,” smiled as he accepted the trophy.

“Why me? Why now? Why do things seem to be going my way?” said Downey Jr. “Unlike my fellow nominees, I will never tire of the sound of my own voice.”

Downey Jr. – who once again triumphed over Ryan Gosling (“Barbie”) – and Randolph have become Oscar favorites. Their victories on Saturday should allow them to qualify.

Randolph's performance in Alexander Payne's “The Holdovers” was a breakthrough role for the 37-year-old actor. Today, she looks set to win the Oscar.

“To all the actors still waiting in the wings for their chance, let me tell you: Your life can change in a day,” Randolph said. “It's not a matter of if but when. Keep going.”

The 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards, broadcast live for the first time on Netflix, kicked off with Oscar momentum for leading nominees “Oppenheimer” and “Barbie.” The unhosted ceremony began at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles.

“Personally, I can't wait to come home and have Netflix recommend this series to me based on all the other things I'm watching,” Idris Elba joked while launching the series.

After more than two decades of broadcasting on TNT and TBS with declining viewership, Netflix acquired the rights to broadcast the SAG Awards in early 2023. This meant different rules, including banning advertising and allowing limited language. rude. Elba, who kicked off the show on stage, offered a delicate dance.

“Don’t say anything you wouldn’t say in front of Oprah,” said Elba, who immediately added an expletive.

This year's SAG Awards follow a grueling months-long strike during which the SAG-AFTRA union fought a fierce battle on a number of questions. Much of the work stoppage was prompted by changes in the film and television industry brought about by streaming and a sea change led by Netflix.

“Your solidarity ignited workers around the world, sparking what will forever be remembered as the 'hot summer of work,'” said Fran Drescher, president of SAG-AFTRA. “This is a significant moment in the history of our union.”

It didn't take long for the evening's hosts to snag their own prize. Ali Wong, who sported one of the most eye-catching looks on the red carpet, won the award for Best Female Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series for the Netflix series “Beef.” Later, his co-star Steven Yeun also won.

“The Bear” also continued its awards streak, winning best comedy series and awards for Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri.

The new streaming platform was sure to shine even more light on one of the most closely watched predictors of the Oscars. Voting for the Oscars ends Tuesday. The lack of ad breaks has led to some notable adjustments. Shortly after their victory, many of the winners were interviewed backstage – sometimes charmingly, sometimes awkwardly – ​​by red carpet co-host Tan France.

Pedro Pascal, looking very surprised, won the award for best male actor in a drama series for “The Last of Us.”

“This is a mistake for several reasons,” Pascal said. “I'm a little drunk. I thought I might get drunk.”

Barbra Streisand captured the public's attention while accepting a lifetime achievement award, presented by Jennifer Aniston and Bradley Cooper.

“I remember dreaming of being an actress when I was a teenager, sitting in my bed in Brooklyn with a pint of iced coffee and a movie magazine,” said Streisand, who remembers being fascinated by “my first crush”, Marlon Brando.

Streisand also took a moment to pay tribute to Hollywood's Jewish pioneers.

“Now I dream of a world where such prejudices are a thing of the past,” she said.

Two stunt ensemble awards were announced during the red carpet. These went to the stuntmen of “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”, in the cinema category, and of “The Last of Us” on television.