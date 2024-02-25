Hostage families protest amid reports of new Gaza deal

Families of the hostages held a mass rally in Tel Aviv's Hostage Square with the slogan “Choose the hostages” on Saturday evening.

Singer Sagiv Cohen and child star Nati screened a special music video for the song “We Will Turn Every Stone” with the participation of hostage families.

Additionally, singer Elin Golan performed the song “I Have No Place” with the eight-month pregnant Michal Lubanov, the wife of Alex Lubanov, still in captivity in Gaza.

Eliyahu Liebman, father of hostage Eliakim Liebman and head of the Kiryat Arba council, offered a prayer for peace for the soldiers and the return of the hostages.

The demonstration followed the announcement that negotiations on the hostage deal had made significant progress and that Hamas was willing to be more flexible in its demands.

Hollywood star Michael Rapaport during the solidarity rally with the Gaza hostages in Tel Aviv, February 24, 2024 (credit: Paulina Ptimer)

On stage, representatives of the Hostages and Missing Families Forum said: “We support the Israeli delegation in Paris in its mission to return all hostages – dead and alive.”

The gathering also included several keynote speakers.

Major General (Reserve) Amiram Levin said: “I appeal from here to the decision-makers: this is a historic choice, but only the choice of hostages will allow you to find an appropriate way to resolve the reckon with our murderous enemy with strong force. and united society and the army behind you.

Yael Adar, the mother of Tamir Adar, who was murdered in captivity by Hamas and whose body is still held in Gaza, spoke live from the parallel rally in Jerusalem: “I stand here and I shout 'give them all back ' – the living for rehabilitation and burial of the murdered. You must return my murdered son and all those who were killed and allow us, the devastated families, to rebuild. We have paid the heaviest price – we will no longer be able to kiss our loved ones on the forehead.”

“We can never change the past, but we have an opportunity for correction, and that is the return of all the hostages,” she said. “The cabinet and its leader must allow the negotiating team to exhaust all chances of reaching an agreement, to continue discussions at the Paris conference until an agreement is reached – we have not no privilege to give up our chances”

Public figures participated in the rally as a sign of solidarity

Hollywood star Michael Rapaport, who is currently in Tel Aviv, appealed to the rest of the world, saying: “It could have been any of us. You might think that's crazy because you you've never been to Israel, or you're not involved in Middle East politics, or for some other reason. So wake up. There is no justification.”, logic or context . If you don't wake up, you're making the world more dangerous. You send the message that terrorism can be justified. “

Former Prime Minister and opposition leader Yair Lapid was also present at the rally in solidarity with the families.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid stands in solidarity with the families of the hostages in Tel Aviv, February 24, 2024 (credit: ELAD GUTMAN)

“I have one sentence that stuck with me from the gathering. That sentence was: 'I come here to be with the family that was born on October 7.'

It's a sad family, but they don't lose hope. We are here, and our hearts are set on the periphery of Gaza, in negotiations that must not fail in Paris. in an effort that cannot stop for a single moment.

In the distance you can hear the righteous cheers and cries calling for elections. [at Kaplan], but it's quiet here. Sad, quiet and busy.

The family is waiting.”