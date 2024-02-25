Entertainment
Hostage families protest amid reports of new Gaza deal
Families of the hostages held a mass rally in Tel Aviv's Hostage Square with the slogan “Choose the hostages” on Saturday evening.
Singer Sagiv Cohen and child star Nati screened a special music video for the song “We Will Turn Every Stone” with the participation of hostage families.
Additionally, singer Elin Golan performed the song “I Have No Place” with the eight-month pregnant Michal Lubanov, the wife of Alex Lubanov, still in captivity in Gaza.
Eliyahu Liebman, father of hostage Eliakim Liebman and head of the Kiryat Arba council, offered a prayer for peace for the soldiers and the return of the hostages.
The demonstration followed the announcement that negotiations on the hostage deal had made significant progress and that Hamas was willing to be more flexible in its demands.
On stage, representatives of the Hostages and Missing Families Forum said: “We support the Israeli delegation in Paris in its mission to return all hostages – dead and alive.”
The gathering also included several keynote speakers.
Major General (Reserve) Amiram Levin said: “I appeal from here to the decision-makers: this is a historic choice, but only the choice of hostages will allow you to find an appropriate way to resolve the reckon with our murderous enemy with strong force. and united society and the army behind you.
Yael Adar, the mother of Tamir Adar, who was murdered in captivity by Hamas and whose body is still held in Gaza, spoke live from the parallel rally in Jerusalem: “I stand here and I shout 'give them all back ' – the living for rehabilitation and burial of the murdered. You must return my murdered son and all those who were killed and allow us, the devastated families, to rebuild. We have paid the heaviest price – we will no longer be able to kiss our loved ones on the forehead.”
“We can never change the past, but we have an opportunity for correction, and that is the return of all the hostages,” she said. “The cabinet and its leader must allow the negotiating team to exhaust all chances of reaching an agreement, to continue discussions at the Paris conference until an agreement is reached – we have not no privilege to give up our chances”
Public figures participated in the rally as a sign of solidarity
Hollywood star Michael Rapaport, who is currently in Tel Aviv, appealed to the rest of the world, saying: “It could have been any of us. You might think that's crazy because you you've never been to Israel, or you're not involved in Middle East politics, or for some other reason. So wake up. There is no justification.”, logic or context . If you don't wake up, you're making the world more dangerous. You send the message that terrorism can be justified. “
Former Prime Minister and opposition leader Yair Lapid was also present at the rally in solidarity with the families.
“I have one sentence that stuck with me from the gathering. That sentence was: 'I come here to be with the family that was born on October 7.'
It's a sad family, but they don't lose hope. We are here, and our hearts are set on the periphery of Gaza, in negotiations that must not fail in Paris. in an effort that cannot stop for a single moment.
In the distance you can hear the righteous cheers and cries calling for elections. [at Kaplan], but it's quiet here. Sad, quiet and busy.
The family is waiting.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.jpost.com/israel-hamas-war/article-788654
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Hostage families protest amid reports of new Gaza deal
- Special bench formed to hear Imran's appeals tomorrow – Pakistan
- “Oppenheimer” wins first prize at the Screen Actors Guild Awards
- Dawgs closes up Dempsey with a series of PRs
- Offense explodes mid innings as 7/9 Flights secure series wins against Great Danes
- A brief history of the evolution of the camera | BBC News
- High fever, runny nose, cough: Things to be careful of during the influenza season
- China's thriving relations with Afghanistan and Iran reveal its aspirations in West Asia
- Lawmakers demand Elon Musk provide SpaceX internet to US military in Taiwan
- “We have a lot” Firstpost
- A 5.8-magnitude earthquake hits the border area between Kyrgyzstan and Xinjiang – Deccan Herald
- Barbra Streisand's SAG Life Award speech praises the 'dreamers' who built Hollywood