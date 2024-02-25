Robert Downey Jr Best Supporting Actor Oppenheimer





Robert Downey Jr. won the award for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture at the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Saturday night. After an awards season filled with comedic acceptance speeches from the actor, he took a moment to list the actors (and his wife) who have inspired him over the years. “This is actually incredibly meaningful to me, thank you very much,” said Downey Jr. “Why me? Why now? Why do things seem to be going my way? Unlike my fellow nominees, I will never get tired of sound of my own voice. Downey Jr., who won for his role as Lewis Strauss in Christopher Nolan's film Oppenheimer, continued: “I'm going to do a name check. I have Chris Nolan in my ear. Basically the only note he gave me, “maybe just one with nothing on it.” Teri Garr, James Spader, Anthony Michael Hall, Mel Gibson, Whoopi Goldberg, Alfre Woodard, Woody Harrelson, Holly Hunter, Kenneth Branagh, Jodie Foster, Annette Bening, Val Kilmer, Jamie Foxx, Jude Law, Gwyneth Paltrow, Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Alden Ehrenreich, Susan Downey… Now why did I add my wife's name to this list of otherwise super talented artists with whom I have learned so much up close over the last 40 years? That's because for 22 years, she perfectly played a sane and rational individual married to an actor. Downey Jr. was nominated alongside Sterling K. Brown (American fiction), Willem Dafoe (Poor things), Robert De Niro (Flower Moon Killers) and Ryan Gosling (barbie). Downey Jr. has been sweeping the awards circuit this season, having won previous accolades including a Golden Globe, BAFTA and Critics Choice Award. He is also nominated for an Oscar. If he wins, it would be his first Oscar win – he was previously nominated for 1993. Chaplin and 2009 Thunder in the tropics. See the full list of SAG winners and the stars arriving on the red carpet.

