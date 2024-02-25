UPDATE 3-'Oppenheimer' heads to Oscars with SAG Awards wins





(Recasts throughout with quotes, details) By Lisa Richwine and Danielle Broadway LOS ANGELES, Feb 24 (Reuters) – Historical epic “Oppenheimer” won more awards on Saturday at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards in Hollywood, boosting the film's chances of winning the best picture trophy at the Oscars next month. The film about the race to build the first atomic bomb won the highest honor – best casting – from members of the actors' union SAG-AFTRA at a red carpet ceremony in Los Angeles. Cillian Murphy, who plays scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer, won Best Motion Picture Actor and Best Supporting Actor Robert Downey Jr. Irish actor Murphy said he started acting after trying to make a career as a musician and often felt like an “oddsman”. “This is extremely special to me because it came from you,” Murphy told his fellow actors as he accepted his award. SAG-AFTRA's picks are closely watched because actors make up the largest group of voters for the Oscars, the film industry's most prestigious awards. For the moment, “Oppenheimer” seems unstoppable. Director Christopher Nolan's drama has already won trophies at the Golden Globes, British Academy Film Awards and other ceremonies. The Producers Guild of America honors, another key indicator of Oscar success, will be announced Sunday. Among other SAG awards, the best actress trophy went to “Killers of the Flower Moon” star Lily Gladstone. Gladstone played a member of the Osage Native American community who suffered a series of murders in 1920s Oklahoma because of its oil-rich lands. “My friends, dear actors, I feel good about what you have done,” Gladstone said. “We bring empathy to a world that needs it so much.” Da'Vine Joy Randolph won the supporting actress award for her role as a grieving mother in “The Holdovers.” “How lucky we are to be able to do what we do. I wake up every day filled with gratitude to be a working actor,” Randolph said. The story continues The awards were broadcast live on Netflix for the first time, part of the company's efforts to expand its live programming. SAG-AFTRA organized a four-month strike against Hollywood studios last year to fight for higher wages and protections against artificial intelligence. “It is particularly meaningful to be here again with all of us together, on this occasion, after going through a very difficult time with the strike,” said actor Idris Elba in his opening speech. In the television categories, the FX restaurant comedy-drama “The Bear” won best casting in a television comedy and acting honors for stars Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri. “I’m so honored to be in this community,” White said. “I wanted to be a part of it my whole life. I had no backup plan.” HBO's “Succession” scored the best TV series casting for its final season about the battle for control of a family media dynasty. Elizabeth Debicki, who played Princess Diana in the Netflix series “The Crown,” won the award for best actress in a television series. “The Last of Us” star Pedro Pascal was named best actor in a television series and looked stunned when he took the stage. “I’m a little drunk,” Pascal said while holding his trophy. “I thought I might get drunk…I'm making a fool of myself. Thank you very much!” SAG-AFTRA also presented a Lifetime Achievement Award to award-winning actress, producer, director, singer and writer Barbra Streisand. (Reporting by Lisa Richwine and Danielle Broadway in Los Angeles; editing by Mary Milliken, Bill Berkrot and William Mallard)

