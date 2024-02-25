Madhur Bhandarkar feels sidelined in Bollywood after supporting PM Modi





Sharing his views on recent trends in polarizing films, filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar at a key session of the Ideas for India Summit admitted that his personal political alliance had led to sidelining and discounting in question of its secularism. I am a proud practicing Hindu. Our films consistently promote unity between Hindu and Muslim communities. The success of films like “Animal” revolutionized industry standards, despite the controversies surrounding their content. However, actors are often hesitant to support politically charged projects for fear of social media backlash and its repercussions on their careers, Bhandarkar commented. He, however, insisted that the film industry remains unified despite various political and apolitical tendencies. While some artistes are open and vocal, others choose discretion, a natural aspect of the industry, said the acclaimed filmmaker of Chandani Bar, Traffic Signal, Page 3, Fashion and Satta. Bollywood film producer and director Vipul A Shah, also known for his film The Kerala Story, sharing his views on the changing landscape of the Indian entertainment industry, remarked, “As individuals who have political leanings, our religious practices should not be misinterpreted as communal. It is a fundamental aspect of personal identity. Supporting films like The Kerala Story is essential for the integrity of filmmakers, feels producer and director Vipul A Shah. Echoing similar sentiments, filmmaker and storyteller Leena Yadav believes that films cannot be made without politics. It's impossible for creators not to include their political bias. The lack of real dialogue between filmmakers is lacking and social media creates pressure for people to take action, the filmmaker argued. She insisted that films are driven by commerce and that sentiment-driven cinema is becoming a part of mainstream debate and social media. Madhur Bhandarkar acknowledged that stakeholders now fear backlash from political involvement, which significantly affects approval of projects. The rise of political consciousness among Indians has significantly influenced the content of the films we make and the stories we tell. Supporting films like 'Kerala Story' is important, it speaks to the integrity of the filmmaker and the importance of diversity of voices and narratives, he said. The trio of celebrated filmmakers shared their views on Anatomy of Art: Do Our Films Divide Us or Unite Us? highlighting controversial topics and the quest for authenticity in storytelling. Explaining the complexities of the Indian film industry, Vipul Shah said, “Despite perceptions of division, the film industry remains a complex ecosystem, where narratives often become politicized. A film's success depends not on its controversy, but on its ability to resonate with audiences through authentic and thought-provoking content. It's through bold, unconventional storytelling that we create change and global influence.



