The Hallsboro actor opens up about his journey from local to global while paying tribute to those who helped him





WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) – Actor Joshua Shipman hails from the small town of Hallsboro, North Carolina, but says his impact has extended far beyond his hometown. Shipman had a role in the film Harriet in 2019. You may have seen her starring roles in films like The Crucible as John Proctor, All in the Timing, The Waiting Room and many more. He says that since he was young, he always wanted to do something big in his life. Acting was his passion and what he describes as his God-given talent. He works in the entertainment industry as a comedian, model, voiceover artist, coach of others, writer and says he hopes to one day work on content production. Shipman began his career in high school where he performed in theater productions like Sweet Charity. Growing up, he loved watching behind the scenes of hit movies, which also fueled his desire to become an actor. He says anyone can do what he does now, no matter where they come from. This is why he uses the slogan From local to global. Shipman says, “It doesn't matter where you are, it's about mentality. Whatever you put your mind to, you can do it. He suggests writing down your dreams or saying affirmations and says that just starting somewhere will help you see the big picture. Shipman also has a faith-inspired background. He gives credit to God and believes that is also what helped him get to where he is today. Shipman is constantly on the road working on assignments, but he hasn't forgotten his roots. He stopped by his old elementary school to inspire the children of his hometown and thank those who helped him on his journey. He said walking the halls of Hallsboro Middle School was very nostalgic. Shipman said: All these memories came back to me and I'm like wow. This place still looks the same, you know. The children were delighted to take a photo with him. Shipman loves to inspire children, starting with her own child at home. He has a seven-year-old son who admires him. He even includes his son in projects with him. Shipman wants him to know that he doesn't have to follow the traditional career path to succeed. He is working on two independent feature films, but said he couldn't divulge too many details. He says he also has projects coming out this year (2024). The film Intrigued will be released in March on Tubi and Amazon Prime. Another project called Double Standards will also be released on Tubi and Amazon Prime. Copyright 2024 WECT. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wect.com/2024/02/25/hallsboro-actor-talks-about-his-journey-going-local-global-while-giving-credit-those-who-help-him/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos