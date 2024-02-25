How Bollywood Celebrities Are Helping Students Get Back To Their Books With Viral Instagram Trend

Bollywood stars are actively participating in a current trend on Instagram, where teenagers and Gen Zers are sharing Reels asking for motivation to start studying. Fans seek encouragement from their favorite celebrities for their exams, and stars like Alia Bhatt, Vijay Deverakonda, Kiara Advani and Shubman Gill happily join in.

Alia Bhatt responded with a laughing emoji to a reel that read: If Alia Bhatt comments on this reel then I will start preparing for my exams.

Kiara Advanis' answers included Study and do your best.

Shubman Gill commented: Start studying, on a user reel, which has garnered over 66 million views.

Vijay Deverakonda commented on a bunch of fans saying, Get 90% and I will meet you.

Previously, Bollywood celebrities participated in another big Instagram craze by posting photos of themselves at the age of 21. The Lets See You at 21 trend on Instagram has everyone posting photos of when they were twenty-one. Bollywood celebrities like Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bipasha Basu, Kajol and others have shared photos of themselves on their Instagram stories.

Priyanka Chopra shared adorable photos of herself at 21 on her Instagram Story, reflecting on her journey in the industry. One of the throwback photos shows her smiling at the camera, while in another she wears brown leather pants and an animal print bikini top.

Kajol posted a throwback photo on her Instagram feed, where she is sitting on a motorcycle. She wears a white shirt and a top underneath, giving off a refreshing vibe. With her wavy hair and sweet smile, Kajol's photo of adorable 21-year-old me is accompanied by a heartwarming caption, We did well to congratulate my younger self!

Kareena Kapoor Khan also shared a throwback photo with Shah Rukh Khan from their film Ashoka on Instagram. She captioned the photo, Feeling 21 this morning.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja also joined the Instagram trend, sharing photos from when she was 21 on her story. The actress, who made her debut opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Saawariya, posted stills from the film and a modeling picture where she sported a traditional look.

With more and more celebrities tapping into viral trends, the social media space has become more dynamic and interactive than ever.