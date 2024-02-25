Free Bollywood choreography class (online), Sat March 9, 2024, 5:00 p.m.





Join us for an exhilarating Bollywood dance workshop where you will embark on a colorful journey into the heart of Indian dance and culture. Whether you're a dance enthusiast, a Bollywood fan, or just looking to explore something new, this workshop is perfect for everyone. Led by experienced instructors, our workshop will introduce you to the vibrant and energetic movements that have made Bollywood dance a global phenomenon. You'll learn iconic dance steps, graceful hand gestures and mesmerizing expressions that bring Bollywood films to life. Immerse yourself in the enchanting rhythms of Indian music and discover the deep meaning of each movement. Not only will you gain a deeper understanding of Bollywood dance, but you will also learn about Indian culture and the influence of Bollywood films on South Asian Desi communities. This workshop is open to all levels, from beginners to experienced dancers, and provides a supportive and inclusive environment for everyone to learn and have fun. Why watch Bollywood dancing on screen when you can learn to dance like a Bollywood star? Join us for an unforgettable experience and let the magic of Bollywood ignite your passion for dance! For those who would like to contribute or can donate to Paypal: [email protected] under friends and family or Venmo @manpreet-komal Join the Zoom meeting

Meeting number: 843 5153 4552

Access code: 322289 Check out our bio at Link tree

www.rangdebollywood.com Instagram: @rangdebollywood

Choreography we will be education on January 13.

Video of the last face-to-face course here: Please join these Italian students WhatsApp group here. We will share the password for meetings in this group 15 minutes before class.

We look forward to seeing you all. Love, healing and blessings to all. Greetings,

Manpreet and Amit Instagram: @rangdebollywood

Facebook @rangdebollywood

http://www.rangdebollywood.com

Manpreet and Amit are so amazing with their energy, inclusiveness, acceptance and great dance moves during the Nach Punjaban class at Salesforce Park. My kids and I loved it so much.

Neil Patel Manpreet and Amit are very welcoming and welcome everyone to their classes, from beginners to those who are used to regular classes. I can't wait to take the next Salesforce Park class and dance to their beautiful moves and choreography. -Samantha Thakkar, San Francisco

Dance classes

Bollywood films

South Asian Desi Hindi Punjabi Bollywood

