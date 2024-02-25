SAG Awards 2024: full list of winners





Christopher Nolans Oppenheimer scored three big wins at 30 Screen Actors Guild Awards Saturday night, adding even more industry awards to his formidable war chest. The film's highest honor, the SAG Award for Best Ensemble, brought actors including Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr. and Emily Blunt to the stage. Their co-star Kenneth Branagh noted that they were last together in July, when they walked out of the biopic's premiere in solidarity with the SAG-AFTRA strike. This is a full circle moment for us, Branagh said. So far, Oppenheimer has won top prizes at the Golden Globes, BAFTAs and Critics Choice Awards and is considered the favorite for the Best Picture Oscar. Last year's Best Picture winner, Everything Everywhere All at Once, also triumphed first at the SAGs, although only five of the last ten overall winners have achieved Oscar glory. The SAG Awards have a much better track record when it comes to clarifying individual acting races, since these winners have matched the Oscars exactly each of the last two years. In the competitive best actor race, Oppenheimer star Murphy triumphed over Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers) and Bradley Cooper (Maestro), among others, for his portrayal of physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, who led the Manhattan Project for develop the atomic bomb during World War II.

And although Poor Things star Emma Stone won the Best Actress BAFTA last weekend, Killers of the Flower Moon star Lily Gladstone triumphed at SAG for her turn as an Osage woman whose family members are murdered by her husband (Leonardo DiCaprio) and uncle (Robert De Niro). In supporting races, SAG honored DaVine Joy Randolph, who played a grieving school cook in The Holdovers, and Downey, who delivered a seething performance as a political operative in Oppenheimer. Both stars have dominated the season and will almost certainly be headed to victory come Oscar night. Why me, why now? Why do things seem to be going my way? Downey joked in his final acceptance speech, adding: Unlike my fellow candidates, I will never tire of the sound of my voice. In his own speech, Randolph sought to inspire his fellow actors. How lucky are we to do what we do? she says. For every actor who is waiting for their chance, let me tell you that your life can change in a day. Elsewhere at the ceremony, Barbra Streisand accepted a lifetime achievement award, which appeared to be a reference to the current global situation. Noting that Hollywood was built by studio heads like Samuel Goldwyn and Louis B. Mayer, men who fled anti-Semitism in Eastern Europe, she said: “Now I dream of a world where such prejudices are a thing of the past.

But the actress, filmmaker and singer mostly focused on her love of cinema, fondly remembering going to the movies at a theater near Erasmus Hall High School in Brooklyn. This fantasy world was much nicer than anything I experienced, she said, explaining that she didn't like reality. I wanted to be in movies. Later, as an actress, she recalls, her first film, Funny Girl (1968), set the tone for her career, thanks to director William Wyler and cinematographer Harry Stradling. They have no problem with young women having opinions, she added. Here is the full list of SAG winners. Movie Exceptional casting Oppenheimer Read a review. Actor in a leading role Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer Read a meeting. Actress in a leading role Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon Read a meeting. Supporting actor Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer Read a meeting. Supporting actress DaVine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers Read a meeting. Set of stunts in a film Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning, Part 1

Television Together in a drama series Succession Together in a comedy series The bear Actor in a drama series Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us Actress in a drama series Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown Actor in a comedy series Jeremy Allen White, The Bear Actress in a comedy series Ayo Edebiri, the bear Actor in a TV movie or limited series Steven Yeun, beef Actress in a TV movie or limited series Ali Wong, beef Ensemble of stuntmen in a television series The last of us

