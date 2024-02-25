Oakland hosts the Black Joy Parade on Sunday. Here's what you need to know about the festivities

OAKLAND — The 7th annual Black Joy Parade will take place Sunday afternoon in downtown Oakland.

Thousands of people are expected to attend this one-day family event. Here's what you need to know about the festivities.

What is the Black Joy Parade?

The Black Joy Parade is described by organizers as a “hyper-positive” annual event “that celebrates the Black experience and the community’s contribution to history and culture.” The parade and celebration were founded by Elisha Greenwell and Amber Lester in 2018 during her first outfit. The event grew out of Black Lives Matter and Occupy marches and protests among a community fighting for social justice.

“It was really the only time we saw a lot of us together. It was these fights against the system and having to be on the front lines like we always are,” Greenwell told KPIX. in a recent interview. “And I just wanted to experience a moment where it wasn't like that, where we were together as a big group to celebrate.”

And it was during that first celebration, which attracted more than 14,000 attendees, that Greenwell and her sister Lester realized they had created something special.

When and where does the Black Joy Parade start?

The parade begins at 12:30 p.m. at 14th Street and Franklin. The procession will travel along Franklin Street for about five blocks and end at 19th Street and Franklin where the accompanying festival takes place, about 90 minutes after the parade begins around 2 p.m.

Anyone who wants to see the parade can do so as the event is free. Attendees can expect to see car clubs, floats, dancers and more.

The Black Joy Parade will begin at 12th Street and Franklin on Sunday, February 25, 2024. Black Joy Parade



The parade will end near the celebration location, where participants can enjoy more of what the Black Joy Parade has to offer.

How can I get to the Black Joy Parade?

There will be street closures and parking restrictions along the parade route and in the festival area. Participants are advised to take public transportation. Several AC Transit bus lines across the region will stop a few blocks from the festivities, even though there will be some line detours due to street closures. The 12th Street and 19th Street Downtown BART stations are both very close to the parade route and festival site. BART has implemented an information page on its website with tips on how to get there.

Where is the Black Joy Parade celebration site?

The celebration site will be held in a four-block area centered around 20th Street and Franklin, from noon to 7 p.m. The festivities will take place between 19th and 21st Streets and Broadway and Webster. Entrances to the site are located at 19th Street and Franklin and 20th Street and Broadway.

The Black Joy Parade celebration site will host festivities Sunday from noon to 7 p.m. Black Joy Parade



Who will perform at the Black Joy Parade Celebration?

There will be food and drink stalls throughout the area so attendees can enjoy refreshments and explore the more than 200 Black-operated vendors offering handmade arts, crafts and cultural services. hand. There will also be family activities in the Lil Joy zone for children, Games n' Grooves and a healing village.

There are two music stages: the Black Joy Parade stage at 20th Street and Webster and the Diaspora Stage near 21st Street and Franklin.

Entertainment at the Black Joy Parade will include an anticipated performance from the parade choir, singers Durand Bernarr, Melodious, DJ Lady Ryan, Cin, Darius Parker, Aneesa Strings and Brian Henry. Ryan Nicole and Dcischilin will host the stage.

The Disapora stage will be hosted by Dear Silas. Other artists include Smoov, NDL Band, Valerie Troutt, Slaira Shawn and Hourglass and Xavier BLK of WERC Crew as well as host Chaney Turner.

Free tickets to the Black Joy Parade and celebration can be booked at Eventbrite. More information is available at the Black Joy Parade website.