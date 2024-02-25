Today in entertainment history: Cross won four major Grammys | Entertainment





On February 25, 1950, the variety series Your Show of Shows debuted on NBC. In 1957, Buddy Holly and the Crickets recorded Thatll Be The Day, their first and only number one hit. In 1963, Vee Jay Records released the Beatles' first record in the United States, Please Please Me, accompanied by Ask Me Why. At the time, the single went unnoticed by the record-buying public. In 1973, Stephen Sondheim's musical A Little Night Music premiered on Broadway. In 1981, singer Christopher Cross became the first musician to win all four major Grammy Awards on the same night. His self-titled album won Album of the Year. His song Sailing was named best song and best record. He also won Best New Artist. In 1983, Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Tennessee Williams was found dead in his New York hotel suite. He was 71 years old. In 1992, Natalie Cole won seven Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year for Unforgettable…With Love and Song of the Year for Unforgettable. Marc Cohn was named best new artist. In 1993, Toy Caldwell, founder of the Marshall Tucker Band, was found dead in his home in South Carolina. He was 45 years old. A coroner later ruled that Caldwell's death was cocaine-related. Also in 1993, actor Dick Van Dyke received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. During the unveiling of the stars, Van Dyke was shocked to see that his last name had been engraved as one word instead of two. In 1995, singer Lyle Lovett broke his collarbone in a motorcycle accident while practicing for a segment of Moto World on ESPN. In 1996, actor Dr. Haing (hang) S. Ngor (nohr) was shot dead outside his home in Los Angeles. He was 45 years old. Ngor won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in The Killing Fields and was a real-life survivor of the Khmer (kuh-MAYR) Rouge death camps. In 1998, Bob Dylan won the Grammy for Album of the Year for Time Out of Mind, his first win in that category on his 42nd album. Her performance was interrupted by a man dancing with Soy Bomb written on his chest. At that same ceremony, singer Shawn Colvin's acceptance speech was interrupted by rapper ODB, who upstaged her with a rant about her clothes. In 2004, The Passion of the Christ was inaugurated throughout the country. In 2007, Martin Scorsese won his first Oscar for directing The Departed. In 2017, actor Bill Paxton died following heart surgery 11 days earlier. He was 61 years old. Today's birthdays: Actress Ann McCrea (The Donna Reed Show) is 93 years old. Actor Tom Courtenay (Dr. Zhivago) is 87 years old. CBS reporter Bob Schieffer is 87 years old. Actress Diane Baker is 86 years old. Actress Karen Grassle (GRAS-lee) (Little House on the Prairie) is 82 years old. Talk show host Sally Jessy Raphael is 82 years old. Writer Jack Handey (Saturday Night Live) is 75 years old. Musician-actor John Doe of X (Roswell) is 71 years old. Singer-guitarist Mike Peters of The Alarm is 65 years old. Comedian Carrot Top is 59 years old. Actress and model Veronica Webb is 59 years old. Actor Alexis Denisof (Angel, Buffy the Vampire Slayer) is 58 years old. Actor Tea Leoni (TAY-ah lee-OH-nee) Leoni is 58 years old. Actor Lesley Boone (Agent Carter) is 56 years old. Actor Sean Astin is 53 years old. Singer Daniel Powter is 53 years old. Singer Justin Jeffre of 98 Degrees is 51 years old. Actor Anson Mount (Hell on Wheels, Star Trek: Discovery) is 51 years old. Comedian Chelsea Handler is 49 years old. Actress Rashida Jones (The Office, Parks and Recreation) is 48 years old. Singer Shawna Thompson of Thompson Square is 46 years old. Actor Justin Berfield (Malcolm in the Middle) is 38 years old. Actress Jameela Jamil (The Good Place) is 38 years old. Oliver Phelps (Harry Potter films) is 38 years old. Carolina Liar bassist Erik Haager is 37 years old.

