Entertainment
The full list of winners and nominees
The SAG Awards took place Saturday in Los Angeles, honoring the year's best acting performances in television and film.
Oppenheimer was the night's big winner, cementing his favorite status ahead of the Oscars on March 10.
Awards also went to The Holdovers star Da'Vine Joy Randolph and Lily Gladstone for Killers of the Flower Moon,
Here are the full SAG Awards winners and nominees:
Movie Categories
Best actor
WINNER: Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer
Bradley Cooper-Maestro
Colman Domingo – Rustin
Paul Giamatti – The Leftovers
Jeffrey Wright – American fiction
Best actress
WINNER: Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon
Annette Bening – Nyad
Carey Mulligan – Maestro
Margot Robbie-Barbie
Emma Stone – Poor Things
Best Supporting Actor
WINNER: Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer
Sterling K. Brown – American Fiction
Willem Dafoe – Poor Things
Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon
Ryan Gosling-Barbie
Best Supporting Actress
WINNER: Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers
Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple
Penlope Cruz – Ferrari
Jodie Foster – Nyad
Outstanding performance from a cast
WINNER: Oppenheimer
American fiction
barbie
The color purple
Flower Moon Killers
Best Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
WINNER: Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part 1
barbie
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
John Wick: Chapter 4
Television Categories
Best Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series
WINNER: Steven Yeun – Beef
Matt Bomer – Travel Companions
Jon Hamm – Fargo
David Oyelowo – Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Tony Shalhoub – Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk's Movie
Best Actress in a TV Movie or Limited Series
WINNER: Ali Wong – Beef
Uzo Aduba – Painkiller
Kathryn Hahn – Little Beautiful Things
Brie Larson – Chemistry Lessons
Bel Powley – A Little Light
Best Actor in a Drama Series
WINNER: Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us
Brian Cox – Estate
Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin – Estate
Matthew Macfadyen – Estate
Best Actress in a Drama Series
WINNER: Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown
Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show
Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us
Keri Russell – The Diplomat
Sarah Snook – Estate
Best Actor in a Comedy Series
WINNER: Jeremy Allen White – The Bear
Brett Goldstein-Ted Lasso
Bill Hader-Barry
Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
Best Actress in a Comedy Series
WINNER: Ayo Edebiri – The Bear
Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary School
Hannah Waddingham-Ted Lasso
Best Ensemble Cast in a Drama Series
WINNER: Estate
The crown
Golden age
The last of us
The morning show
Best Ensemble Cast in a Comedy Series
WINNER: The bear
Abbott Elementary School
Barry
Only murders in the building
Ted Lasso
Best Stunt Ensemble in a TV Series
WINNER: The Last of Us
Ahsoka
Barry
Beef
The Mandalorian
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
