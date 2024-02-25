The full list of winners and nominees





Getty Images Holdovers star Da'Vine Joy Randolph named best supporting actress The SAG Awards took place Saturday in Los Angeles, honoring the year's best acting performances in television and film. Oppenheimer was the night's big winner, cementing his favorite status ahead of the Oscars on March 10. Awards also went to The Holdovers star Da'Vine Joy Randolph and Lily Gladstone for Killers of the Flower Moon, Here are the full SAG Awards winners and nominees: Movie Categories Best actor WINNER: Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer Bradley Cooper-Maestro Colman Domingo – Rustin Paul Giamatti – The Leftovers Jeffrey Wright – American fiction Best actress WINNER: Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon Annette Bening – Nyad Carey Mulligan – Maestro Margot Robbie-Barbie Emma Stone – Poor Things Best Supporting Actor WINNER: Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer Sterling K. Brown – American Fiction Willem Dafoe – Poor Things Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon Ryan Gosling-Barbie Best Supporting Actress WINNER: Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple Penlope Cruz – Ferrari Jodie Foster – Nyad Outstanding performance from a cast WINNER: Oppenheimer American fiction barbie The color purple Flower Moon Killers Best Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture WINNER: Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part 1 barbie Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny John Wick: Chapter 4 Television Categories Best Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series WINNER: Steven Yeun – Beef Matt Bomer – Travel Companions Jon Hamm – Fargo David Oyelowo – Lawmen: Bass Reeves Tony Shalhoub – Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk's Movie Best Actress in a TV Movie or Limited Series WINNER: Ali Wong – Beef Uzo Aduba – Painkiller Kathryn Hahn – Little Beautiful Things Brie Larson – Chemistry Lessons Bel Powley – A Little Light Best Actor in a Drama Series WINNER: Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us Brian Cox – Estate Billy Crudup – The Morning Show Kieran Culkin – Estate Matthew Macfadyen – Estate Best Actress in a Drama Series WINNER: Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us Keri Russell – The Diplomat Sarah Snook – Estate Best Actor in a Comedy Series WINNER: Jeremy Allen White – The Bear Brett Goldstein-Ted Lasso Bill Hader-Barry Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso Best Actress in a Comedy Series WINNER: Ayo Edebiri – The Bear Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary School Hannah Waddingham-Ted Lasso Best Ensemble Cast in a Drama Series WINNER: Estate The crown Golden age The last of us The morning show Best Ensemble Cast in a Comedy Series WINNER: The bear Abbott Elementary School Barry Only murders in the building Ted Lasso Best Stunt Ensemble in a TV Series WINNER: The Last of Us Ahsoka Barry Beef The Mandalorian

