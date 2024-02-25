SAG Awards: Da'Vine Joy Randolph “beyond humbled” by her victory | Entertainment

Da'Vine Joy Randolph was “beyond humbled” as she won the award for Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards on Saturday (24.02.24).
The 37-year-old actress admitted she felt “honored” to have been shortlisted for the award for her work on “The Holdovers” alongside fellow nominees Emily Blunt (“Oppenheimer”), Danielle Brooks (“The Color Purple”), Penelope Cruz ('Ferrari') and Jodie Foster ('Nyad') and hailed them as an “inspiration”.
Speaking on stage at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, she said: “Emily, Danielle, Jodie and Penelope. The fearlessness of your work and the grace with which you all carry yourself is such an inspiration to me. I am more so humbled and I'm I'm incredibly grateful to be considered among you.
She then paid tribute to those who worked on “The Holdovers,” including director Alexander Payne, whom she thanked for his “trust and collaboration.”
She added: “You truly are every actor’s dream.
“To Paul Giamatti and Dominic Sessa, thank you for your generosity and honesty. Grief is a slippery emotion to capture and I thank you for creating an environment in which I felt safe enough to explore the depths of [my character] Married. How lucky are we to be able to do what we do? Truly, in what other profession are people able to live so many lives and touch so many hearts of those they have never met?
“I wake up every day filled with gratitude for being a working actor. Receiving this award from my fellow artists is the greatest honor of my career.”
Da'Vine ended his speech with an inspiring message for aspiring actors.
She said: “I also want to take a moment to say that every role I have played has been created thanks to those closest and dearest to me. Some of the most brilliant actors I know including talents have yet to be revealed and properly recognized by the world.
“For every actor who is still waiting in the wings for their chance, let me tell you that your life can change in a day,” she said. “It's not a matter of if, but when. Keep going. Thank you.”
