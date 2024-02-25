Here's the full list of 2024 SAG Awards winners





We decide whether to be happy or sad depending on who wins.

Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images The 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards took place at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles on February 24 and was broadcast live on Netflix for the first time ever. The ceremony didn't have a host, meaning Nick and Vanessa Lachey were saved from trouble by another Netflix live show, and instead Idris Elba hijacked the show. In addition to this misfortune Love is blind reunion, Netflix also live-streamed a Chris Rock comedy special and a celebrity golf tournament last year, so it was a bit bold of them to think they could complete the series without problems or lags. (And for the most part, except for one pesky teleprompter, they did.) This year, Oppenheimer And barbie led with the most nominations, each winning four, and Barbra Streisand received the Lifetime Achievement Award, presented to her by fellow contestant Jennifer Aniston and surprise guest Bradley Cooper. Among the show's star presenters, viewers witnessed a the devil wears Prada reunion with Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt. Here is the full list of this year's winners. Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

American fiction

barbie

The color purple

Flower Moon Killers

Oppenheimer Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role

Annette Bening (Nyad)

Lily Gladstone (Flower Moon Killers)

Carey MulliganMaestro)

Margot Robbie (barbie)

Emma Pierre (Poor things) Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Bradley Cooper (Maestro)

Colman Domingo (Rustin)

Paul Giamatti (Leftovers)

Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer)

Jeffrey Wright (American fiction) Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role

Émilie Blunt (Oppenheimer)

Danielle Brooks (The color purple)

Penlope Cruz (Ferrari)

Jodie Foster (Nyad)

DaVine Joy Randolph (Leftovers) Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Sterling K. Brown (American fiction)

Willem Dafoé (Poor things)

Robert de Niro (Flower Moon Killers)

Robert Downey Jr. (Oppenheimer)

Ryan Gosling (barbie) Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a film

barbie

guardians of the galaxy

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

John Wick: Chapter 4

Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning, part one Outstanding Ensemble Performance in a Drama Series

The crown

Golden age

The last of us

The morning show

Succession Outstanding Ensemble Performance in a Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary School

Barry

The bear

Only murders in the building

Ted Lasso Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a TV Movie or Limited Series

Aduba Road (Pain killer)

Catherine Hahn (Little beautiful things)

Brie Larson (Chemistry lessons)

Bel Powley (A little light)

Ali Wong (Beef) Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series

Matt Bomer (Travel companions)

Jon Hamm (Fargo)

David Oyelowo (Attorney: Bass Reeves)

Tony Shalhoub (Mr. Monks' latest case)

Steven Yeun (Beef) Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston (The morning show)

Elizabeth Debicki (The crown)

Bella Ramsey (The last of us)

Keri Russell (The diplomat)

Sarah Snook (Succession) Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox (Succession)

Billy Crudup (The morning show)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)

Pierre Pascal (The last of us) Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary School)

Ayo Edebiri (The bear)

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso) Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Ebony moss-Bachrach (The bear)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Jeremy Allen White (The bear) Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

Ahsoka

Barry

Beef

The last of us

