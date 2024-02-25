Entertainment
For foreigners, there are no second chances, says Samikssha Batnagar
Actor Samikssha Batnagar says working in films changes an artist's perception about the profession.
Making films is a different ball game. As an actor, the margin for errors shrinks on the big screen and the chances of rectifying your act also become out of the question. So you have to be on your guard, and I think that's where your understanding of the craft comes in handy, otherwise you'll end up red-faced. For foreigners, there are no second chances. I consider myself lucky to have been able to move from television to cinema at the right time with Shreyas Talpades directorial. Boys Poster (2017) where I was opposite Bobby Deol. This career development has done me a lot of good, says the Black Rose (2021) and Dharavi Bank (2022) actor.
The Dehradun-based actor, who was in Bhopal for the shooting of his upcoming film, adds that this year, several of his projects will see the light of day.
The release of a film will always be an imperative step for everyone involved in the project, whether on a small or large scale. I have had four or five releases pending since last year, but due to OTT mergers, some reasons were unavoidable while others were postponed. Kaam toh continually ho raha hai but release the agar nahi hoga toh logo ko pata hi nahi chalega. Not just the public, but also people in the industry, your work needs to be seen, otherwise it's difficult to sign up.
Batnagar who completed his role for Land jihad in Madhya Pradesh before the actors moved to Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh), says: It's been 12 years in the industry, including the initial phase on television, but it requires the same amount of hard work for every project. I have worked hard and tried to choose varied characters, and I am happy that the audience will also accept it once they see my work on OTT and in films. With projects like Online 24/7, Jump as well as Jhangipur Trial ready, hope they can release this year with their amazing content.
