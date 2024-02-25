Team Teaser: Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon to win hearts in heist comedy; will remind you of DiCaprios Catch Me If You Can | Bollywood News





“The temperature here is getting too hot for you (The temperature here is going to be too hot for you),” Tabu says in the teaser of his upcoming film. Crew begin. And if there's one thing we know for sure now, it's that when Tabu speaks, she's worth believing. Just seconds into the teaser, it becomes evident that Tabu couldn't be more correct as she, along with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon, enters the frame, setting viewers' hearts ablaze. Brimming with swag like never before, the three women appear on screen dressed as flight attendants, entering a flight. But as it progresses, it turns out that these are not normal flight attendants, but rather three badasses. We gradually learn that Crew is a heist comedy, which resembles a roller coaster that offers the best of the three stars. The teaser might also remind some viewers of Steven Spielberg's 2002 film Catch Me If You Can, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Hanks. Watch | Team Teaser Featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Kriti Sanon The film's official YouTube logline reads: “Crew is an entertaining and captivating comedy adventure! Three ordinary air hostesses from Mumbai embark on a journey to pursue their dreams but find themselves drawn into unexpected misfortunes. This comic adventure offers a delicious blend of humor, levity and humanism, so sit back and enjoy this entertaining and uplifting adventure. Directed by Rajesh Krishnan, Crew was produced by Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor with special appearances by Anil Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma, among others. Kareena shared the teaser of the film on social media and wrote, “Fasten your seat belt because the temperature here is going to be too hot for you. » Read also | Kareena Kapoor comes face to face with Shahid Kapoor at the awards show and walks past him without recognizing him. Watch Crew marks the second collaboration of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Rhea Kapoor. Their first collaboration was Veere Di Wedding. In a statement, Kareena said: Veere Di Wedding holds a special place in my heart. Working with Rhea and Ektaa has been an incredible adventure. So when Rhea came to me with her new project The Crew, I was quite intrigued. This also means that I share screen space with two stellar actors, Tabu and Kriti. In one of her interviews with India Today, Kareena described the film as “a really cool space of comedy, heist and typical commercial masala film with three women in the lead.” Kriti, who was last seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, told Indianexpress.com about Crew, “It's a fun and quirky film. It has a lot to do with the camaraderie of these three women. It is very well written; it's very funny and there's also an element of thrills. Crew hits theaters on March 29. Click for more updates and latest Bollywood news and entertainment updates. Also get the latest news and headlines from India and around the world on The Indian Express.

