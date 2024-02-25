70th National Film Awards criticized for ignoring sound recording contributions | Bollywood

The biggest noise against the recent restructuring of the National Film Awards categories, including the removal of the names of Nargis Dutt and Indira Gandhi from some award nomenclatures, has come from the industry's sound engineering fraternity. Read also : Film fraternity demands 'sound check' of national awards after recent controversy Four-time National Award-winning sound designer Bishwadeep Chatterjee is offering two sound awards, for Best Sound Design and Best Sound Mixing, with a cash prize of 200,000 each.

The overhaul of the award categories ahead of the 70th National Film Awards to be presented this year by President Droupadi Murmu has left the sound department with just one award for best sound design.

Changes to the National Film Awards

Last year, the National Film Awards awarded three prizes for sound recordist, sound designer and re-recorder of the final mixed track in the feature film section. In the non-feature section there were two awards for final mixed track re-recorder and production sound recorder (location/sync sound).

Hit by decades of controversies over sound awards, the film fraternity was demanding a reorganization of the sound category to honor major contributions in the department that saw radical changes after the shift from analog to digital recording.

Last year, Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) alumnus and Pune-based sound designer Nithin Lukose had approached the Kerala High Court after he was excluded from the final Mixed Track re-recorder award for Ek Tha Gaon (Once Upon a). Village) in the non-feature section although he is credited with almost all of the film's sound design.

Two years ago, the National Film Award jury awarded the Location Sound Recorder award to the Kannada feature film Dollu. The award was withdrawn after it emerged that Dollu's sound had been overdubbed in the studio and never recorded on location.

The sound category in the feature and non-feature sections received one Best Sound Design award under the restructured National Film Awards rules, up from three and two awards respectively last year.

“I will petition the president”

“Sound designer and sound mixer should rightly be given separate awards in the sound category,” says Bishwadeep Chatterjee, FTII-trained sound designer and winner of four national awards, about the contributions of the sound designer, considered a leader of the sound department. of a film production and the engineer who does the sound mixing in post-production.

Various unions of sound engineers and technicians have written to Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur demanding reversal of the decision which will come into effect during the 70th edition of the National Film Awards honoring films made in 2022.

The government has increased the purse for the sound prize, with the best sound design now receiving Rajat Kamal and the cash prize of 200,000, instead of Rajat Kamal and 50,000 last year.

One of the first in the industry to criticize the government's decision was Resul Pookutty, the only Indian to win an Oscar in the sound category. “This is an award given by the President of India. I will petition the President against the government's decision,” said Pookutty, who won the Academy Award for Best Sound Mixing for Slumdog Millionaire in 2009.

After the sound awards controversy involving Ek Tha Gaon last year, Pookutty and other leading sound designers had requested two awards in the sound categories of Best Sound Design and Best Sound Mixing to end the lawsuits and applications fraught with errors on the part of producers and directors.

In response to these demands, the government removed two of the three sound awards, recognizing only the contribution of the sound designer, while leaving out the sound recordist and sound mixer. Among other major changes, the Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film by a Director became the Best Debut Film by a Director, and the Nargis Dutt Award for Best Film on National Integration became the Best Feature Film Promoting national, social and environmental values.

Nithin Lukose, an alumnus of the Film and Television Institute of India, Pune, filed a lawsuit last year for excluding him from the sound awards in the non-feature section last year.

How to end controversies?

“You can also end controversies by selecting the best-sounding film each year, like all major foreign awards like the Oscars and BAFTAs, and recognize the three categories: sound recordist, sound designer and re-recorder of the mixed track final in one. Best Sound Award,” says Lukose.

The government introduced three sound awards in 2010 following the recommendations of a committee headed by filmmaker Shyam Benegal. “A film reaches the National Awards through collective effort,” says BN Tiwari, president of the Sound Association of India. “More people started watching movies when sound came to theaters.”

