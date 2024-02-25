Kareena thanks THESE actresses for bringing changes in remuneration, roles and position in Bollywood





New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan believes that leading female performers like Deepika Padukone, Vidya Balan and Kangana Ranaut have significantly improved the position of women in films and salaries in the Hindi film industry. On the second day of the ABP Ideas of India 3.0 Summit, Kareena, well known for her roles in the films 'Jab We Met', 'Chameli', 'Udta Punjab', '3 Idiots', 'Laal Singh Chaddha' and 'Jaane Jaan' ' explained how strong women who played important roles demanded better pay and better roles, and set an example for other women. Moderators Veer Sanghvi and author Chetan Bhagat sat down with Kareena Kapoor Khan to talk about her successes, the status of women in the industry and the 'so-called shelf life of female actresses' in the film industry . Treatment of female actresses in the industry today When Kareena was asked if actresses were treated differently compared to the previous one; the 'Jaane Jaan' actor nodded and shared that a lot has changed thanks to actors like Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Vidya Balan and herself. Kareena said, “No, I think it has changed because I think a lot of strong women have played a lot of strong roles. They have made films that have been loved by the audience, by the masses, by the filmmakers, reviews and “At the box office. Lead actresses like Kangana Ranaut, Vidya, like Deepika or myself, I think, we've always tried to champion roles that went beyond just being, you know, they're in the movie. “ “I think it really changed a lot of the dynamic for everyone, you know, demanding a certain role, demanding a certain cachet, demanding a certain position. And I think today things are different.” You're as old as you look' When asked about the lifespan of an actress and the issue of age hampering women's careers, Kareena said, “I think today, I think the audience has also become tolerant. And I think age is just a number. It's something you're as old as you look. I mean, you have to be in shape. You must look good. Yes, because it is a visual medium. You have to be in good shape. You must look good. Yes, because it is a visual medium. Kareena Kapoor Khan works in front Kareena will next be seen with Diljit Dosanjh, Tabu and Kriti Sanon in 'The Crew'. She also has 'Singham Again', directed by Rohit Shetty, which features important roles for Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh and Tiger Shroff. Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan on Mom Guilt: 'She Couldn't Be There for Jeh's First Concert, But…'

