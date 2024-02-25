Interesting! The stranger who became a Bollywood legend





BOMBAI: Anurag Kashyap, a name synonymous with revolutionary cinema, is a testament to the power of passion and perseverance. Although he started as an outsider with no connections to Bollywood, he went on to become one of the biggest names in the industry, known for his bold storytelling and unconventional films. Born and brought up in Uttar Pradesh, Anurag initially dreamed of becoming a scientist and studying zoology. However, destiny had other plans for him and he discovered his passion for cinema in 1993. Determined to venture into the industry, he faced many challenges and rejections as Bollywood then was largely dominated by families established. One of his first difficulties was getting access to the Prithvi Theatre, founded by Prithviraj Kapoor. Undeterred, Anurag worked as a waiter and even swept the stage just to spend more time inside the theater. His perseverance paid off and he eventually began writing scripts for television when satellite television was emerging in India. Read also: What! Did you know? Salman Khan exiled Anurag Kashyap from the most popular film Tere Naam for THIS reason; Here's why? During his early days in Mumbai, Anurag was homeless and often slept on footpaths, paying Rs 6 for a place. Despite these difficulties, his passion for cinema never wavered. He finally got his big break when he was hired to direct 'Tere Naam', starring Salman Khan. However, he was replaced after asking Salman to grow his chest hair for authenticity reasons, a decision which led to disagreements and his departure from the project. Undeterred by setbacks, Anurag continued to pursue his passion and eventually made his breakthrough film, 'Gangs of Wasseypur'. The film became a cult classic and showcased his unique storytelling style. Since then, he has directed several acclaimed films and become a respected figure in the industry. Today, Anurag Kashyap is not only a successful director but also a producer and screenwriter. His journey from troubled outsider to Bollywood legend is a testament to his talent, perseverance and dedication to his craft. Read also: What! Did you know? Salman Khan exiled Anurag Kashyap from the most popular film Tere Naam for THIS reason; Here's why? Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates. Credit: DNA

