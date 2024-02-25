Billionaires in Bollywood: All invited to Anant Ambani's pre-wedding festivities









Anant Ambani, the youngest of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's three children, is set to marry Radhika Merchant, the youngest daughter of Virus dealer CEO of Encore Healthcare, and entrepreneur Shaila Merchant. New Delhi, India's biggest billionaires including Gautam Adani and Sunil Bharti Mittal, mega stars of the film industry like Amitabh Bachchan and Shahrukh Khan and cricket icons from Sachin Tendulkar to MS Dhoni are among the guests at the pre-wedding celebrations of Mukesh Ambani's youngest son. , Anant early next month. Ahead of the wedding ceremony in July, guests from around the world were invited to three days of pre-wedding festivities, starting March 1, in Jamnagar, Gujarat, home to Ambani's mega oil refineries.Anant Ambani, the youngest of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's three children, is set to marry Radhika Merchant, the youngest daughter ofCEO of Encore Healthcare, and entrepreneur Shaila Merchant. Since Jamnagar does not have five-star hotels, ultra-luxurious tents housing the best facilities, including tiled bathrooms, are erected for the guests. The guest list includes international business leaders such as Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen, Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger , BlackRock CEO Larry Fink, Adnoc CEO Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber and EL Rothschild Chairman. Lynn Forester de Rothschild, according to sources. Invited Indian business tycoons include Gautam Adani and family, Tata Sons chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Aditya Birla Group chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla and family, Godrej family, Infosys chairman Nandan Nilekani, group chief RPSG Sanjiv Goenka, Rishad Premji of Wipro, banker. Oudaï Kotak vaccine maker Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla, Airtel chairman Sunil Mittal, Hero's Pawan Munjal, HCL's Roshni Nadar, Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath, entrepreneur Ronnie Screwvala and Dilip Sanghi of Sun Pharma. Top cricketers including Sachin Tendulkar and family, MS Dhoni and family, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Hardik and Krunal Pandya and Ishan Kishan are also on the guest list. Bollywood will be represented by mega stars Amitabh Bachchan and family, Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahrukh Khan and family, Amir Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna, Ajay Devgn and Kajol, Saif Ali Khan and family, Chunky Pandey , Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt and Vicki Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. Madhuri Dikshit and Sriram Nene, Aditya and Rani Chopra, Karan Johar, Boney Kapoor and family, Anil Kapoor and family, Varun Dhawan Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor, Rajnikanth and their family are on the guest list. The three-day event will be themed, according to the “Event Guide” sent to guests. Chartered flights were arranged to transport the guests from Delhi and Mumbai to Jamnagar and back. Guests are expected to arrive on March 1 at noon. Hollywood pop icon Rihanna, alongside Diljit Dosanjh and others, will captivate guests with their performances. The first day celebrations are called “An Evening in Everland” and guests are expected to wear elegant cocktail attire. Day two will host “A Walk on the Wildside” with “jungle fever” as the suggested dress code. It is expected to be held in the open at Ambanis Animal Rescue Center in Jamnagar. Guests will then proceed to 'Mela Rouge', which will be a potpourri of desi activities and guests will wear their favorite South Asian outfits. For the third day, two events: “Tusker Trails” and “Hashtakshar” are planned. The first event will be an open-air affair where guests will be able to enjoy the natural beauty of Jamnagar and for the last and final event, they will be dressed in 'Heritage Indian Wear'. All guests will benefit from personal laundry services, saree drapers and other personalized assistance, the nine-page event guide says.

